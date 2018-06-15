BCA targeting 200 participants for Winter Open Tournament

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Bulawayo Chess Association (BCA) is targeting 200 participants for its Winter Open Tournament to be held tomorrow at the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

The BCA Winter Open comes three weeks after the Africa Day Open competition that attracted 176 participants.

Participants will compete in five categories, Open, Ladies, Junior A (Form 4 to 6), Junior B (Form 1 to 3) and development (Grade 7 and below).

Registration fees for the Open and Ladies sections has been set at $5, with secondary school participants paying $3 while primary school learners will fork out $2.

“Registration was supposed to close today (yesterday) but we got calls from people asking to submit their forms on Thursday. So we’ve decided to extend the deadline to tomorrow to accommodate more entrants. We are targeting mostly scholars as we continue with our goal of having chess played throughout the year. We are specifically targeting development because this is the future of chess. Playing chess helps learners sharpen their cognitive skills, especially in Mathematics,” said Moses Mutipforo, BCA spokesperson.

Thabang Moyo won the first edition of the BCA Winter Festival in 2012, with Lungelwe Nyoni taking the crown in 2013 before Casto Sibanda bagged the 2014 and 2015 titles. Tapiwa Jele of Nkulumane is the defending champion.