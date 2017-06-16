Berita bares her soul on new album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Multi-award winning, gold selling, Afro-Soul music sensation and African Jewel, Berita Khumalo, has just released her third self-titled album, Berita.

Recently nominated at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Ambassador Based in South Africa, Berita spent two years working on the album.

She said the album is a personal journey that explores various themes surrounding the topic of love that everyone can relate to.

“This album is truly special to me as it explores my personal journey in the past two years from heartbreak to finding love. I feel free and confident and can’t wait for everyone else to hear the music,” said Berita.

She describes her third studio album as a body of work that came from her soul.

“Unlike my first two albums that were based on other people’s experiences and situations happening in the world respectively, all 14 songs on Berita have personal meaning and were written from experiences Berita went through over the past two years.

“This album is my dream and I put my heart and soul into every lyric,” she said.

The 14-track album has the songs Phindile, Indoda, Chasing the wind, Nguwe Wedwa, Milele, Firelighter, Surprises, La gal, Over You, Bom’ uyandazi, uYandiphambanisa, Ezizweni, The Soil and the River and Nguwe wedwa (acoustic version).

The album, is a follow-up to Songs of Empowerment, an album that saw Berita try to bridge the gap between the old and the new when she featured the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela.

The album did not do well as anticipated hence she worked on her self titled album.

In February Berita gave a glimpse of what to expect in her forthcoming album when she released Surprises.

Surprises was inspired by her feeling that “we should find joy in the present and hope in the future.

The song is about the simple ways to enjoy and appreciate life, as it is unpredictable and full of surprises.