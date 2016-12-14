Billiat wants Dortmund or Atletico move

MAMELODI Sundowns star Khama Billiat has revealed he has ambitions to play for either Germany’s Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The 26-year-old has been a major part of Sundowns’ recent success in winning the Caf Champions League, and thus earning the right to compete in the on-going Fifa Club World Cup.

However, the Brazilians were eliminated from the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Kashima Antlers of Japan, and now have only a fifth place play-off against South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to look forward to.

With that said, the Zimbabwe international has been an influential figure for the Chloorkop-based outfit and has now set his sights on a move to Europe.

He told Fifa’s official website: “I’d love to play in Europe. I follow Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, so it’d be fantastic to get that far one day. But to do that I need to work every day to get better, then better again, then even better.”

Billiat, who is in the running for the Caf Player of the Year gong, is likely to be involved when Masandawana face the Green Warriors today in Osaka. – Sport24.co.za