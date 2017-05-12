‘Bosso need to stay at top’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE desire to stay at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table will motivate Highlanders to put up a spirited fight when they take on archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders are second on the Premiership table tied on 13 points with leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Last year the Bulawayo giants finally broke a 10-year jinx by beating their Harare counterparts for the first time in the PSL league match.

Highlanders won last season’s first leg 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium with rookie Prince Dube and Bruce Kangwa grabbing the goals.

Bosso completed a memorable double in the second leg at Barbourfields Stadium when they came from a goal down to win 2-1. Masimba Mambare put DeMbare into the lead but central defender Tendai Ndlovu levelled with a header into the top corner. The euphoric atmosphere at Barbourfields Stadium spurred Bosso to victory when Peter Muduhwa took matters into his own hands, making a solo run from his half and riding several tackles before sending a cross that was perfectly headed home by Ralph Matema.

When referee Nkosana Nduna blew the final whistle, Bosso fans burst into wild celebrations. They sang and danced in the stadium and later on took their celebrations to the streets.

Those wild celebrations are still vivid in Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay’s mind.

He was, however, quick to point out that history won’t matter on Sunday.

The Dutchman believes the team that displays more hunger will win the tie and is hopeful that the team will be Bosso.

“You cannot be confident of a win when playing against Dynamos because you might get your tactics wrong. We have to be hungry for goals and this is why we have been working on players to have a winning mentality,” said Akbay.

“The Dynamos game is very important to us because we have to win to stay on top. We have to win because we’re Highlanders. It’s going to be an exciting game and I can’t wait for this weekend. This is not a final, it’s a league game and there are three results, a win, draw or a defeat. I don’t want a defeat and that is why I’m saying if we’re to stay on top we have to win this game,” he said.

The coach said he had been impressed by the attitude of his players during this week’s training following a lacklustre performance against Chapungu in Gweru last Saturday.

“Maybe at times you need to play badly before a big game and raise your game for the big match. Their attitude has been good. If we are playing a big team, they give their all and fight hard at training, but the problem is when we face the so-called small teams,” Akbay said.

On team news, Akbay said Dube and attacking midfielder Godfrey Makaruse are doubtful for the game, but they have welcomed back young defender Bukhosi Ncube from injury.

Akbay noted that Dynamos’ forwards are faster this season and his defenders have to be quicker than their opponents on Sunday to avoid being punished.

“I noticed during our Independence Cup final that Dynamos have fast strikers this year compared to last season. They also like to push the ball forward so that they are always behind the ball. If you have slow defenders playing against Dynamos you will be in trouble,” said Akbay.

Dynamos’ strikers that played Bosso in the Independence Cup are Quality Kangadzi and Christian Epoupa. They also have speedy wingers in ex-Highlanders Masimba Mambare and Emmanuel Mandiranga.

Highlanders’ left-back Honest Moyo, who missed the Chapungu game after accumulating three yellow cards, returns to the team’s defence, which is likely to have Muduhwa, Ndlovu and Benson Phiri.

Match Day Eight Fixtures

Tomorrow: How Mine v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, SuperSport, 1PM), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields, SuperSport), ZPC Kariba v Tsholotsho FC (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Hwange v Triangle United (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Harare City v Ngezi Platinum (Morris Depot), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields, SuperSport), Caps United v Bantu Rovers (Postponed)

— @ZililoR