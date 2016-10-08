Bosso out to end Ascot jinx

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE spirit of the late Eddie May will spur Amahlolanyama on when they face bogey side Chapungu at Ascot Stadium this afternoon, a match that is expected to be full of thrills and spills if midweek events are anything to go by.

A dispute erupted during the week after Bosso requested to use Ascot Stadium yesterday but Chapungu reacted angrily and claimed that they will be using the venue at the same time even though the side only trains once in the morning. Bosso wanted to use the venue in the afternoon.

Chapungu have always given Highlanders a torrid time at Ascot but memories of that Saturday, July 7 2001, afternoon in which Bosso went on a rampage and clobbered Chapungu 6-4 are still vivid in the minds of many Bosso fans.

Highlanders were playing home away from home as part of a ban imposed by the then Zifa leadership following crowd disturbances at Barbourfields Stadium and secondly, it was the late May’s first game in charge of the team.

A hat-trick from Sautso Phiri, a brace from Thabani Masawi and a beauty from Charles Chilufya saw Bosso climb to second position on the table although they were four games behind then leaders Shabanie Mine.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was 12 years then, skipper Erick Mudzingwa was 15, tough as teak defender Peter Muduhwa was eight while young striker Prince Dube was only four years old but this afternoon the quartet will be key soldiers on the field for Highlanders.

A win for Highlanders, just like the one 15 years ago, will see them move to second spot on the table, although it could be just for 24 hours.

Bosso are on 47 points, three behind Caps United and both have scored the same number of goals. Makepekepe are inactive today but take on relegation favourites Border Strikers tomorrow while leaders FC Platinum are away to Harare City tomorrow. When May led Highlanders to Ascot Stadium in 2001, there was uncertainty in the Bosso camp but that magic touch by the European turned the tide and Bosso registered one of their biggest victories in recent memory.