Byo Presidential Interface: An opportunity not to be missed by young people

Fundisani Dewa

THREE great individuals are engraved in the bosom of the nation and particularly the youth of Bulawayo in terms of the liberation struggle, their political dexterity and their unwavering calls for Unity.

The saying United We Stand, Divided We Fall can come as a cliché to many, but to these men it is engraved in every fibre of their being. These individuals include but are not limited to Cdes Masotsha Ndlovu, Lookout Masuku and Joshua Nkomo.

The youth in Bulawayo and the nation can take a strong healthy leaf from these three brave heroes, whom this writer shall explore their political journey and try to make comparison with the youth of today.

Born when the colonial settlers were first arriving in Southern Rhodesia in the 1890s, Cde Masotsha Ndlovu lived a fighting, graceful life until 1982 when he died at the age of 92.

His stoicism is one worthy of emulation as we experience the second from last leg of the Zanu-PF Youth Interface Rallies.

Despite surviving in the most difficult political climate characterised by the Land Husbandry Act, Poll Tax, the Land Apportionment Act and the Hut and

Dipping tax, Cde Ndlovu remained resilient and steadfast which are key characteristics that the youth of today must strive to uphold.

Allow me dear reader to take you back in time. When suppression and repression were the order of the day, Cde Ndlovu was detained, harassed and tortured by the colonial regime all in a bid to silence the Revolution.

In his book In Search of Freedom, Cde Ndlovu narrated how unjust the poll tax was as he had to pay one pound in Buhera for his son who had travelled to Bulawayo all in the name of poll tax.

Imagine dear reader in this independent, free Zimbabwe; having to part with a $1 in poll tax for a family member bi-monthly. In this harsh economic environment solely created by sanctions and perpetrated by those who sing from the regime change hymns. He (Cde Ndlovu) obviously vehemently refused payment and had running battles with the authorities. He influenced the subversion of paying these taxes in Buhera and this subsequently led to his many arrests and detention.

Named after the soldiers, Cde Masotsha Ndlovu also narrates that he had always been a peaceful man. In the 1920s, precisely in 1929, around Christmas time, fierce fighting broke out between the Shona and the Ndebele. Cde Ndlovu boldly stated that: “I hear some of you saying that the ICU (Industrial Commercial Workers’ Union) caused the trouble. The ICU is not only for the Matabele; it’s a movement for the Africans as a whole. The people who started the confusion are uneducated people who do not think before they fight. No, gentleman, we fight for one thing only, UNITY”.

Indeed unity became the theme for Masotsha till his last days; the same is also true for Cdes Lookout Masuku, Joshua Nkomo and John Landa Nkomo. These men believed and understood that we are a suffering class and as such they had to offset the class struggle. Masotsha carried the flame of the struggle from Bulawayo, Shurugwi and Buhera, preaching to his fellow kinsmen the injustice of the colonial system.

At the funeral of the great Masotsha, the then Prime Minister, Cde Robert Mugabe remarked: “Those who turn against the nation are spurning the principle of unity and determination upheld by Zimbabwe’s fallen heroes.”

Indeed, we must be prepared to learn from him and many others whose actions will always speak louder than words of their heroic nationalistic virtues.

As the penultimate leg of the youth Interface unfolds, the stage must be lit with the memory of Cde Lookout Masuku. Lest we forget, that in spite of the struggle he remained within the struggle.

Lastly Dr Joshua Nkomo, popularly known as Father Zimbabwe. A true embodiment of happiness, peace, tranquility and unity. He not only preached unity, he literally practiced unity.

As such, the youthful generation of our country and within our political party ZanuPF must be cognisant of the clarion call for UNITY mirrored by the political struggles of these gallant men and women like umama umaFuyane.

The youth, must by all means possible uphold the torch of UNITY. It is as a united front that the youthful generation can be able to work together to bring about socio-economic advancement. It is through UNITY that the youth can win the elections in favour of the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF in the upcoming 2018 elections.

The Youth Interface Rally will be held in the City of great Kings and Queens after a lot of preparation put in by the Youth League. The President of the country His Excellency Robert Mugabe will get to speak to the youth of this province. This is an opportunity not to be missed for us the young people. This programe is the first of its kind in an independent and democratic Zimbabwe.

Without any doubt, November the 4th 2017 is a big day for Bulawayo by any measure. On the economic front, the business community will be increasing their sales, hoteliers will be hosting the dignitaries, from cabinet ministers, businesses and the proletariat, the entertainments spots will undoubtedly be flooded.

On the political front, Zanu-PF as a party shall be rejuvenated, reinforced, recalibrated all in a bid to win the 2018 elections resoundingly. Cde RG Mugabe shall interact, interface and indulge the youth and the Province at large.

It is a public record that Bulawayo province has over the years fallen into the hands of the opposition. Even when they launch their political parties, they pick this Province as their political hub. But as for this auspicious event, the narrative is likely to change dear reader. This is so because Zanu-PF and President Mugabe are going to change the political narrative and break the norm as problems bedeviling the Province shall be addressed by our leader amicably.

This will be an opportunity for the youths of this country to get to meet this great political giant in their backyard. White City Stadium shall have a revived revolutionary aura as Cde Mugabe shall once again with no doubt reaffirm the need to uphold unity.

The 9th Presidential Youth Interface shall leave an indelible political footprint on the youth who shall attend this rally.

Many will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the leadership and without a doubt input into the political fabric of Zanu-PF which inevitably feeds into the party manifesto and subsequently into government policies. Such is the power that has been accorded the youth through the Youth Interface Rallies.

-Fundisani Dewa is the deputy secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial youth league.