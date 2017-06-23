Cde Chinx burial on today

June 23, 2017 Local News
The late Cde Dickson "Chinx " Chingaira

Herald Bureau
Liberation war hero and musician Cde Dickson Chingaira known as “Cde Chinx” who died last Friday will be buried today at Glen Forest cemetery in Harare.

Cde Chinx who succumbed to cancer a week ago.  He was 61.

Family spokesperson Mr Dick Chingaira (Junior), yesterday said the decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest cemetery was in consultation with Government.

“After consultations with the State, we decided to bury him at Glen Forest and we are on the same page with the State,” he said.

Cde Chinx joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975, where he led the Zanla Choir.

Music played a crucial role in the fight against the brutal Rhodesian regime led by Ian Douglas Smith as it mobilised people on the cause to prosecute the war.

It inspired guerillas and the masses into successfully waging a war against the Rhodesians. Through music, Cde Chinx protested the brutality of the Rhodesian regime while motivating the oppressed blacks to take arms and fight the injustice.

Even after independence, Cde Chinx actively participated in the decolonisation of Zimbabwe during the Third Chimurenga (Hondo Yeminda) when Government embarked on the land reform programme.
  • abbie makiwa

    It is really embarrasing to note that with all the praises and positives that come from all the people of zimbabwe,the supreme body of the party has thought it wise to declare Cde Chinx a Liberation War Hero.Surely among those that are in government at the moment,how many have been to the struggle earlier than Cde Chinx except a handful of them.Its only a few that are in the government who could talk more about the liberation struggle otherwise they all belong to the young generation who only assumed the names comrade after people like Cde Chinx had brought the country from the colonial regime.

    Rest in Peace Comrade.