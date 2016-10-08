Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

CHAPUNGU have declared they will give as much as they would take from championship-chasing Highlanders when they clash in a Castle Lager premiership match at Ascot Stadium this afternoon.

Highlanders would want to maintain pressure on log leaders FC Platinum.

However, Chapungu have other plans and have said they would to derail Bosso’s championship charge.

Hostilities began on Wednesday after some fans from their Gweru chapter contributed money to book Ascot Stadium for Highlanders to have their training session yesterday.

However, the move was described as “unprofessional” and in total disregard of fair play by Chapungu vice chairman Ackroid Moyo who took the issue with Gweru City Council.

Chapungu gaffer John Nyikadzino whose side will play all the three title chasing teams at the same venue said he is not doing any favours to anyone.

“For us we do not have any business with the league title but we are worried about our own objectives and targets which we have set as a club which is to finish in the top eight. To achieve that objective we have to win our remaining five games starting with the Highlanders game,” he said.

Nyikadzino will be buoyed by the fact that Bosso have never beaten Chapungu at Ascot since their return to the topflight league two seasons ago.

Highlanders lost 1-0 to Chapungu during the 2014 season and needed a late penalty to share the spoils last season.

— @lavuzigara1