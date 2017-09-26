Chicken Inn brace for sanctions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara says his side will not contest the Premier Soccer League ruling on their abandoned Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Yadah at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

The Gamecocks caused the abandonment of the fixture by walking off the field and refusing to play after the referee awarded a penalty to their opponents in the 86th minute.

Hara acknowledged that the competition rules and regulations did not offer his side any hope and they are willing to accept their punishment.

“We saw it coming (poor officiating) when we were denied our privilege of being home and taken to Gweru without our consent. However, we are aware of the rules and regulations of the tournament that the referee’s decision is final and as such we will accept any punishment meted by the league. There is nothing we can do,” Hara said.

The build-up to Chicken Inn’s trip to Gweru was surrounded by a storm as they felt robbed by playing their home game in the Midlands.

The Bulawayo side wanted the match played in Hwange, but the league indicated that the decision to stage the match in Gweru was because Ascot was the nearest venue outside Bulawayo.

What led to abandonment of the game was an 86th minute penalty awarded to Yadah by Kwekwe-based referee Munyaradzi Majoni.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo reportedly lost his cool and caused the premature end to his charges’ Chibuku Super Cup first round encounter by summoning his players to the touchline, ordering them not to continue with the match unless the decision was reversed.

The match officials waited for over 30 minutes for Chicken Inn players to return before abandoning the match.

On what course of action the league will take against Chicken Inn, PSL communications manager Kudzai Bare said: “We have received the referee and match commissioner’s reports. We’ve asked the two clubs, Chicken inn FC and Yadah FC to submit their reports. Communication will be sent to parties involved.”

Chicken Inn will now have to direct their uninterrupted energy to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

They are second on the table and with undivided attention, they may challenge for the title against leaders Dynamos, third-placed FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The four sides, Dynamos, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars are among the six seeded teams that were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Dynamos were beaten 1-2 at home by Bulawayo City, who came from a goal down to secure passage into the quarter-finals.

Ngezi lost 0-1 to Caps United with the other seeded teams that were booted out playing at home being ZPC Kariba, who were knocked out by Shabanie Mine, while FC Platinum lost 1-0 at home to Chapungu.

Highlanders were beaten 2-1 by Harare City at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday.

Chibuku Super Cup first round results

Saturday: FC Platinum 0-1 Chapungu, Black Rhinos 2-1 Triangle United, *Chicken Inn v Yadah FC (match abandoned after 86 minutes)

Sunday: Dynamos 1-2 Bulawayo City, Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Caps United, ZPC Kariba 1-2 Shabanie Mine, How Mine 2-1 Bantu Rovers, Highlanders 1-2 Harare City

