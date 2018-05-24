Chicken Inn push aside Chiefs

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn cruised to a comfortable win over an out of sorts Bulawayo Chiefs in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium.

The defeat was Chiefs’ fifth straight loss since they upset champions FC Platinum 2-0 a month ago.

Chicken Inn went into the game desperately seeking a win after playing to two consecutive draws against Chapungu and Harare City.

The GameCocks started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game through a powerful header by Guide Goddard.

The veteran defender rose above the rest to power home a well taken Xolani Ndlovu corner kick, beating Kelvin Nyoni in goal for Chiefs.

Obriel Chirinda doubled the GameCocks’ lead in the 26th minute by cleverly connecting a neat pass from veteran Clemence Matawu.

Chicken dominated the entire first half, with Chiefs failing to come to the party.

Chirinda almost grabbed a brace just moments after the break, but his left footed shot hit the upright following a great run from the middle of the park.

Chiefs introduced striker Farau Matare in the 49th minute, which gave some life to the Chiefs’ attack, as he gave the Chicken Inn central defensive duo of Goddard and Moses Jackson some anxious moments with his pace.

But that’s all he could do, as Chiefs would find no breakthrough.

Their real opportunity fell to midfielder-cum striker Moses Majika in the 51st minute, but his low effort from inside the box was cleared off the line by Devine Lunga.

Chirinda then wasted a glorious chance to increase Chicken Inn’s tally in the 53rd minute when he skied his effort from six yards out after dribbling past the Chiefs’ defenders.

Chicken Inn introduced the defensive duo of Ben Nyahunzvi and Thabani Goredema to shut out any further threats from Chiefs.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was happy with the result.

“It’s a good result for us coming from two draws. We played well in the first half, great interchanges from the boys and we managed to get all our goals in that stanza. In the second half we lost it a bit and Chiefs came out guns blazing and in the end we had to grind out the result,” said Antipas.

His opposite number Garthly Chipuka felt his charges were not psychologically up to the task.

“l think this was a game where experience proved crucial. We tried hard to play our usual game, but Chicken Inn used their experience to shut us out. The game was more of a psychological battle for the boys. As a coach, you can work on the tactics and everything, but the boys need to be psychologically up to the task,” said Chipuka.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kelvin Nyoni, Malvin Mkolo, Polite Moyo, Last Sithole, Takunda Muzuva, Clement Makamba (Farawo Matare 49 min), Arthur Musiyiwa (Crispen Machisi 71st min), Brighton Manhire (Gracious Mleya 59th min), Perfect Chikwende, Moses Majika,

Chicken Inn FC: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard (Ben Nyahunzvi 49th min), Divine Lunga, Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson, Innocent Muchaneka (Wellighton Kamudyariwa 59th min), Simon Munawa, Clemence Matawu, Xolani Ndlovu (Thabani Goredema 74th min), Obriel Chirinda, Obidiah Tarumbwa,

Results

Caps United FC 3-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Harare City 2-1 Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn

Today’s Fixtures

Herentals v Triangle, Yadah v Mutare City, Bulawayo City v Highlanders, Black Rhinos v Dynamos, FC Platinum v Nichrut

@innocentskizoe