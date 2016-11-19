China grateful for mutual cooperation with Zim

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

THE People’s Republic of China says its friendship with Zimbabwe is critical in fostering mutual cooperation towards economic development.

In his address during the commissioning of the upgraded Victoria Falls International Airport here yesterday, a Chinese Embassy senior official, Mr Zhao Baogang, said Beijing would continue to support Harare.

“Our cooperation with Zimbabwe is critical. Zimbabwe has extended a lot of support to China in the international community. We are grateful for what you have done for China, thank you,” said Mr Zhao.

He said the commissioning of the new-look airport, whose upgrade cost $150 million, was a historical milestone in the bilateral relations of the two friendly countries, which date back to the pre-independence era.

China provided the concessionary loan for the mega project to Zimbabwe through the China Exim Bank and tender was awarded to Jiangsu International, a Chinese firm.

Mr Zhao said the project would not have been completed without due diligence and monitoring by the leadership of the two countries.

“Indeed this project means a lot for Zimbabwe and China. This airport is going to attract more tourists and investment. This project is a constant reminder of the close friendship between China and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Zhao said the airport project was part of several mega investment deals that Zimbabwe sealed with China when the two heads of states exchanged visits in 2014 and 2015.

Among the projects to be undertaken through Chinese funding are the new Parliament building, Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion and the Kariba South expansion project, which is already underway.

Mr Zhao said his country was also keen to assist Zimbabwe in developing a vibrant agriculture sector to achieve food security. He said his country was already assisting the country with food aid following an El-Nino induced drought and that it would donate 90 700 tonnes of rice to vulnerable families. Of this, he said, 5 500 tonnes has already been delivered. China has also pledged to donate 10 000 tonnes of fertiliser towards the current farming season.

China was also assisting Zimbabwe in drilling 300 boreholes to improve access to water.

“We will do more and continue to do so with our Zimbabwean friend. Cooperation will be given in many ways to pave way for economic revitalisation on a win-win basis,” he said.

Mr Zhao said Zimbabwe deserves better and with necessary support it can transform its economic fortunes within a short space of time. He said scores of Chinese businesses who had visited the country recently were keen to tap into local opportunities in various sectors of the economy. In view of this, he urged the Government to create an enabling investment climate.