Chiyangwa defends Pasuwa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa has sprung to the defence of Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa following criticism of his selection that left out some star players from the African Cup of Nations provisional squad.

Pasuwa raised eyebrows when he left out reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari from the list and instead called up ZPC Kariba’s Takabva Mawaya to fight for a place with Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard and Nelson Chadya.

This is despite the fact that Mhari kept 18 clean sheets last season, a feat that saw him being voted the best goalkeeper in the land.

“On the selection of players by the coach, just to add something about it, the players that you see the coach choosing are the same players who did duty during the qualifiers.

“Therefore if you say right now there is a good player, but the coach has not seen him in action before, it becomes a problem during the game, especially if he fails to click. People will start insulting the coach, asking why he left out those that were winning games. That is the challenge faced by the coach; all these good players will have their chance next year,” said Chiyangwa.

He said like every concerned person, he also asks the coach on his selection criteria.

“I also ask the coach the same questions on why he would leave players that are in form and he responds that it’s hard to just bring in new faces. A majority of the players which he has have been part of the Under-23s where he was the head coach.

“Unfortunately, you might have fine players who are coming up now, but can’t fit into this squad,” said Chiyangwa.