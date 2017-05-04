CHURCHES 1-0 PSL. . . Harare derby off, NSS booked for church service

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has been forced to postpone the much awaited Harare derby between rivals Dynamos and champions Caps United because the National Sports Stadium is booked for a church service.

The City of Harare is yet to complete renovating Rufaro Stadium, the only other venue that can host the derby.

In a statement last night, the PSL said a new date for the game would be announced in due course.

Makepekepe would have wanted to use the blockbuster encounter to fine tune their squad ahead of the trip to Egypt to face Zamalek in the Caf Champions League group phase encounter, but will now have to forgo a weekend without any activity.

The postponement could also turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Caps United’s players, as they might have picked up injuries in the crunch derby.

A source with close links to Caps United revealed last night that had it been their home tie, they would have hosted the match in Bulawayo, which has only one league match on Sunday pitting Chicken Inn and How Mine at Luveve Stadium.

“If it was Caps United at home, the match would certainly have been moved to Bulawayo because both teams enjoy considerable support there, especially Caps United, who would also have banked on Highlanders’ fans,” said the source.

Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa said they would never consider taking the derby to Bulawayo.

“It will certainly lose its relevance if we were to take it to Bulawayo, so the best thing is to postpone it until we have a venue here in Harare,” said Mubaiwa.

Meanwhile, table toppers Highlanders take their act to the Midlands capital Gweru on Saturday to square off against struggling Chapungu United at Ascot Stadium where they hope to continue their dominance over the airmen and in the process underline their title credentials.

Bosso top the league table by two points and will be seeking victory number four on the trot, while Chapungu will still be searching for their first set of three points this season under new coach Tendai Chikuni.

At Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge, it will be a battle of the winless sides when Tsholotsho play host to Harare City in a match likely to spell doom for Mike Madzivanyika, the Harare City coach, if he losses.

Bantu Rovers, with a single victory under their belt despite displaying an exciting brand of football, welcome Yadah FC, whose bubble was deflated by Dynamos last Sunday in Harare.

An exciting match is on the cards at Luveve Stadium on Sunday when Rahman Gumbo’s Chicken Inn take on How Mine.

Fixtures:

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga Stadium), Tsholotsho v Harare City (Dulivhadzimu), Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Baobab Stadium), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot Stadium), Bantu Rovers v Yadah (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday: Chicken Inn v How Mine (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Hwange (Maglas Stadium), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo Stadium).

