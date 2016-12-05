Delta calls for sanity in football. . . as sponsor ends six-year deal with PSL

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

OUTGOING Premier Soccer League sponsor Delta Beverages has called for sanity in the administration of the game in order for the corporate world to gain confidence in the system.

Delta Beverages’ six year marriage with the flagship league in the country officially comes to an end this month but indications were high that they will renew that relationship but squabbles in the game that has seen suspension of the league’s chairperson Peter Dube seems to have dampened those hopes.

Delta Beverages’ marketing executive Maxen Karombo said the organisation was extremely worried with the state of affairs in the game. Karombo was speaking at the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Stars of the Year awards banquet in Harare on Friday.

In an interview after his keynote address in which he said Delta Beverages was not prepared to make any promises in terms of sponsorship renewal, Karombo said until sanity returned to the game, they were not prepared to renew the sponsorship.

“At the moment we don’t have the PSL chairman making it difficult for us to engage in any negotiations for possible sponsorship renewal. We honestly don’t know what will happen until there is total sanity in football. It is incumbent upon football authorities to put their house in order and everyone who is a stakeholder in football must demand sanity,” said Karombo.

However an impeccable source who was at the high table, said the marketing executive told former PSL chairman Twine Phiri that Delta Beverages were on their way out of football because of the squabbles.

“He was very blunt, Delta Beverages will not be part of football next year. He however left room for speculation but what was clear was that the sponsors are not amused at all,” said the source.