DeMbare win ED Trophy

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 2 – 0 Highlanders

LONG-SUFFERING Dynamos supporters had something to cheer their spirits when the Glamour Boys put on a spirited show to see off a second-string Highlanders in the President Emmerson Mnangagwa Inauguration trophy encounter before a packed National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Kudakwashe Kumwala’s first half strike and a Quality Kangadzi penalty in the second period were just what DeMbare needed to take home the $7 000 winner’s cheque.

Bosso pocketed $5 000 for their efforts.

Battles between the country’s two biggest clubs are never friendly encounters and the tempo of yesterday’s match showed just that as football played its part as the nation’s flagship sport in capping up a colourful day that marked the inauguration of President Mnagangwa.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa threw into battle a strong side led by captain Ocean Mushure who had a blinder of a game all afternoon.

Though the Harare giants, who were all over Bosso in the entire match, lost central defender Obey Mwerahari on the hour mark, they never looked in any danger as Highlanders literally failed to pitch up for the party.

DeMbare just wanted it more than their opponents right from the first whistle and it was no surprise when they surged ahead in the fifth minute when Kumwala turned in a low Panashe Mutasa cross.

They should have added on to the tally just three minutes later but Kangadzi was casual in front of Prosper Matutu’s goal.

Bosso on the other hand never threatened the Dynamos goal save for an over-ambitious Gabriel Nyoni long range strike which Blessing Mwandimutsira, in goals for the Harare side parried out for a corner.

DeMbare continued to ask questions and with 17 minutes to play in this showdown Bosso’s Mbongeni Ndlovu conceded a penalty after scooping a Kudzanai Dhemere goal-bound shot back into play with the goalkeeper out of the picture.

Referee Ruzive Ruzive rightfully flashed red in his face for the offence.

Kangadzi stepped up to send Matutu the wrong way.

Mutasa whose Glamour Boys have played with so much inconsistency this season, was ecstatic after seeing his charges put together the win.

“I am excited after this victory.

“It shows the amount of effort which we are putting as a team. The boys played to instruction and duly delivered the trophy to the club,” said Mutasa

“As I have always said, we are Dynamos and we cannot allow Highlanders to beat us especially in a cup final.

“But I would like to congratulate them for the effort they put.

“They really gave us a good run for our money. We are happy for the team and for the country given that this was a special game to celebrate a very important ceremony in our country.

“That makes me particularly happy for the feat. We now intend to take this form into the league campaign where we have not been doing very well,” Mutasa said.

Mutasa also explained that he had given rest to star midfielder Denver Mukamba who had a knock and newboy Kingstone Nkatha.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu decided to focus on the positives he picked from his fringe players.

“Of course the result didn’t go our way as we would have wanted but I was very impressed with my players.

“They played well and you could see how confident and comfortable they are on the ball even if they failed to score.

“There are a lot of positives which I picked from the team. You know I decided to put in those players who are not always playing. You need to assess them in competitive matches like this one and I should say I was impressed with what I saw,” Ndlovu said.

Teams:

Dynamos: B. Mwandimutsira, P.Dube,P.Dube,O.Mushure, O. Mwerahari (P. Makaha 26th min) Tigere, J. Marufu, M. Mukumba, K. Dhemere, P. Mtasa, Q. Kangadzi, K. Kumwala (T Macheke 83rd min)

Highlanders: P. Matutu, G. Makaruse,B. Banda, B. Ncube (N. Sianchali 46th min) , A. Mbeba, M. Ndlovu, V. Moyo, M. Chitambwe (R. Lunga 46th min) , T. Sibanda, G. Nyoni, A. Silla.