Don’t interfere with Zacc: Kasukuwere

Walter Nyamukondiwa in Norton

THE Zanu-PF party leadership should allow a committee set up by President Mugabe to look into the dealings of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to execute its mandate, national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere has said.

Cde Kasukuwere warned party members against interfering with the work of the commission saying the party did not need instability at this stage.

The ruling party’s national commissar said leaders should refrain from discussing in the public domain issues that had to do with the operations of ZACC, which is investigating Higher Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa and officials from the ministry and the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund official for alleged fraud.

“In the party, we must not allow this unnecessary distraction that we are slowly sliding into,” said Cde Kasukuwere. “Party leaders must refrain from talking too much. We have a committee appointed by his Excellency President Mugabe to investigate issues to do with ZACC and let’s give that committee its time.”

He said the committee would report on its findings soon.

The committee was set up at last week’s Politburo meeting.

The anti-graft body has reportedly carried out extensive investigations into Prof Moyo’s dealings with the Zimdef.

Prof Moyo together with his deputy Dr Gandawa and several officials in his ministry, face allegations of misappropriating close to $500 000.

Turning to the media, Cde Kasukuwere said it should guard against damaging the image of the party.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony for a vocational training centre in Norton, which is expected to absorb school leavers in the dormitory town.

On the Norton parliamentary by-election slated for October 22, the national PC said the party was raring to go and would soon ramp up campaigns.

Our structures are strong, and as a party, we are ready to give our opponent Temba Mliswa a run for his money, he said.

Cde Kasukuwere condemned violence saying independent candidate Mr Mliswa was fomenting disturbances in the constituency.

The Norton Vocational Training Centre will move from its makeshift premises to the new location after completion of construction work at the new site.

Youths and students from the centre are expected to take part in the construction of the centre.

The ground-breaking ceremony was also attended by Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Cde Patrick Zhuwao, his deputy Cde Mathias Tongofa and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Cde Christopher Chingosho, among others.