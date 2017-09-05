Dynamos better run than Bosso: Akbay

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay has made a sensational claim that Dynamos are better organised than the Bulawayo giants.

He said while Dynamos had financial difficulties like Highlanders, they were still able to bring in good players at the beginning of the season and during the mid-season transfer window.

He said despite losing top players in the last two seasons, the Highlanders executive didn’t make any attempts to replace them, but still expected positive results on the field of play.

“Even Dynamos have money problems just like Highlanders, but they were able to sign two or three players during the mid-season, so maybe they have better organisation than what we have here at Highlanders. Maybe that is what is missing here at Highlanders, better organisation. You know the coach wants good players. Last year they sold players and I only asked for a few dollars from those sales to buy quality players, but it never came and so what would you want from the coach,” said Akbay.

The Dutchman has already announced that he will not renew his contract with the Bulawayo giants when its expires in December, but has kept his next port of call a closely guarded secret.

He has, however, said he was in talks with some unnamed clubs in and outside the country.

“I don’t know where I am going next year. I am talking to clubs in Zimbabwe and even outside the country. I haven’t made up my mind yet, but I am staying in Africa,” he said.