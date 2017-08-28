EDITORIAL COMMENT: Security sector should maintain discipline

PRESIDENT Mugabe was speaking for many Zimbabweans when he chided some members of the country’s police force and army and intelligence services for indiscipline, saying some of their actions tarnished the good image of the security services.

The President was particularly scathing on the conduct of rogue members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who continue to torment ordinary people and the motoring public by demanding bribes. Speaking during the burial of national heroes, Cdes Maud Muzenda and George Rutanhire at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare on Saturday, Cde Mugabe castigated corrupt traffic police officers who are extorting money from motorists, saying such conduct is “evil” and should stop forthwith.

In comments that attracted huge cheers from the thousands of people, President Mugabe said the police should remain a people’s force that was duty-bound to serve the public diligently.

“The police force, be a police force of the people; not what we are hearing where you wait for people on the country’s roads to extort money from them. We don’t want that so stop that evil,” said the President.

He advised the police to come up with legitimate ways of making money, while also denouncing officers who own fleets of commuter omnibuses. “If you want land we will give you land to farm. If you want legitimate businesses, please do so. Why not?” said the President.

“If you are policemen and can combine and run a bus fleet — instead of clandestinely running a few commuter (omnibuses), these are killing people. Now when a commuter omnibus belonging to a police officer kills people why are you doing police work? No. Combine, combine, combine and come out in the open. We will give you a chance to form a bus company.

“You buy two or three buses, combine. It can be run not just by yourselves, look for others to drive or even use your children. That’s more dignified. Not this business of extorting money from people.”

President Mugabe also warned the security services to desist from misconduct.

“It’s also there within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, please clean your own dirt, the rot is there too,” he said.

“But what I am speaking about is the scourge which many people are crying about. No, I think the time has come for us to look after our people.” President Mugabe’s plea also comes following signs of friction in the police and army after some soldiers early this month went on a rampage, beating up police officers in Harare. Both forces have since set up a joint investigation to establish the cause of the incident. The public has on countless time bitterly complained about huge presence of police officers on the roads, who are notoriously known for seeking bribes, even for the very minor of offences.

The complaints however, seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as the roadblocks and what have been termed spot checks continue unabated despite official assurances that they are being reduced. We hail the wise words from the President and urge the security sector to work in harmony so that the public can have confidence and trust in the security, defence and intelligence services.

Mistrust and disharmony between the country’s security agencies undermines efforts to maintain peace and security in the country. We call on the army, intelligence and police to work together in tackling the various threats to the territorial integrity and security of the nation. The ugly clashes witnessed between the army and the police early this month in Harare are a recipe for disaster as the situation can quickly spiral out of control.

On the issue of bribes, we urge the ZRP to continue cracking down on errant officers who demand bribes from motorists. Police commanders should also consider reducing the number of roadblocks on the country’s highways since they are frustrating efforts to boost the tourism industry. Police officers should find legitimate ways of making extra income instead of fleecing motorists.