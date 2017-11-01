EDITORIAL COMMENT: Unity of purpose ahead of Interface rally refreshing

WE are impressed by the unity of purpose being exhibited by all structures of the ruling Zanu-PF party ahead of the penultimate Presidential Youth Interface Rally slated for White city stadium on Saturday.

All organs of the party seem to be pulling in the same direction and this positive energy is what is needed to host a successful meeting.

The party’s all weather friends and business community have responded overwhelmingly to pleas for donations and this is down to the organisational skills of the committee put in place to ensure the Interface is a resounding success. Giving an update on the state of preparedness of the province in the city yesterday, Youth League deputy secretary, Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga said it’s all system go for the Interface Rally with the province having secured 65 buses and 110 kombis to ferry people to the venue while unnamed South African artistes are expected to perform on the day of the rally.

“The preparations for the Bulawayo Presidential Interface are now at 100 percent. All systems are ready, government departments, political structures at all levels, mobilisation and finance teams are 100 percent prepared. Everything is in place and we have now reached a conclusion that the Interface can even happen tomorrow morning,” he said.

President Mugabe comes to Bulawayo at a time when Zanu-PF holds six constituencies in the city, having secured them during by elections held in 2015.

The fact that the revolutionary party last won seats in Bulawayo during a general election more than a decade ago should not be lost on the party faithful.

Clearly a lot of work needs to be done by the party to build on the gains made during the by elections. This means addressing the multiplicity of challenges confronting the people of Bulawayo.

We are glad that some of the sitting MPs are prepared to knuckle down and work towards retaining their seats. Elsewhere on these pages, the legislator for Mpopoma-Pelandaba, Cde Joseph Tshuma revealed that they are happy that the President was headed for the city and would articulate the party’s position regarding the problems bedevilling Bulawayo.

“We are happy because after 15 years, Zanu-PF was able to win seats in Bulawayo and we want to make a promise that we will work hard in making sure that we retain the seats or even win more in the 2018 elections,” he said.

“From the many interventions and lobbying we have done on behalf of the city since our election, the people have realised that they are far better off having the ruling Zanu-PF championing their aspirations compared to the opposition, which did absolutely nothing for them.” Cde Tshuma said they are happy that President would come and interact with the people of Bulawayo.

“We are very keen on the President’s address particularly on the revival of industry in Bulawayo that will see the re- emergence of big companies like the Cold Storage Commission and revitalisation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

“The people of Matshobane in my constituency benefitted a lot from NRZ in its heydays as it provided jobs and its revival will be a welcome development so the push by the President on relevant ministries for the revival of industries is significant. The people of Bulawayo would also like to see the issue of Special Economic Zones moving with speed to foster development in the city.”

Government has implemented drought mitigation measures even in urban centres including Bulawayo to cushion the people from the effects of the 2015-2016 agricultural season that was affected by drought. It has also provided funds, through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), to the Bulawayo City Council to rehabilitate the dilapidated road infrastructure.

President Mugabe has always stressed the need to ensure that Bulawayo does not die but is restored to its industrial hub status. The starting point is the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe which lies at the heart of the economy.

The NRZ is the engine that drives economic growth and current efforts to ensure that it operates at full throttle are welcome and should be expedited.

Government should also act on the concerns and challenges affecting industry in Bulawayo. These include lack of funds for re-tooling, obsolete equipment, high interest rates charged by banks and competition from cheap imports.