Ervine, Mutumbami hit half centuries

CRAIG ERVINE and Richmond Mutumbami starred with the bat, while Trevor Garwe and Chris Mpofu were the leading bowlers on the opening day of the Logan Cup at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Thanks to fifties from Ervine and Mutumbami, Bulawayo Metropolitan Tuskers made 238.

Eagles won the toss and decided to put Tuskers in to bat.

The first wicket to fall was that of Charles Kunje for three, caught easily at mid-on.

Ervine, however, failed to make the most of a fine innings, as he drove handsomely on the off side, but straight to backward point, who took a sharp low catch to remove him for 63.

He faced 91 balls and hit 12 fours, most of them classics.

Joylord Gumbie and Chamu Chibhabha opened the batting for Eagles against the bowling of Mpofu and Mboyi.

Chibhabha scored 10 but then fatally cut a ball from Thabo Mboyi and was very well caught low down at point by Ainsley Ndlovu.

With the score 10 for two, Tuskers were well back in the game.

Regis Chakabva joined Kudzai Maunze at the crease, and both were forced to play with great caution against fine bowling.

Kudzai Maunze scored at a normal pace, but Chakabva was quite unable to get off the mark; he batted 44 minutes, faced 30 balls, and then finally decided to pull a ball from Mpofu for six — only to hole out to the fielder on the long-leg boundary; 30 for three.

Poor over rates by both teams extended play to 5.30PM, and even then they were five overs short of the daily quota.

Maunze was still there with 28, a very capable and valuable innings, while Mutombodzi was his partner with four.

The scores show Tuskers, if either team, have a slight advantage, but there is plenty of scope for Eagles to take control on the second day, if they can find the batsmen to take command.

Scores

Bulawayo Metropolitan Tuskers – 238 all out in 63.3 overs (Richmond Mutumbami 83, Craig Ervine 63, Brian Chari 19; Taurai Muzarabani 3/43, Trevor Garwe 2/40, Nathan Waller 2/54)

Harare Metropolitan Eagles – 43-3 in 18.5 overs (Kudzai Maunze 28*, Chamu Chibhabha 10; Chris Mpofu 2/13; Thabo Mboyi 1/27) – Zimcricket