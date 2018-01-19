FCP might use BF

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Total Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum will use Barbourfields Stadium for their African safari in the event that Caf does not approve the use of Mandava Stadium.

When Pure Platinum Play made their debut in continental tournament in 2012, the second-leg first round encounter against Sudan’s El Merreikh was played at Rufaro Stadium in Harare after Caf condemned accommodation facilities in Zvishavane.

The 2017 Premier Soccer League champions are, however, optimistic that the Caf inspection team that was in the country recently will give them the green light to play their matches at Mandava Stadium.

FC Platinum face Angolan side Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto in the preliminary round, with the first-leg away during the weekend of February 9-11, with the second-leg scheduled for the period of February 16-18.

Speaking at their first press conference yesterday since resuming preparations in Bulawayo, head coach Norman Mapeza said they will not hesitate to take their act to Barbourfields, which he described as cool.

He, however, said his hope was that they will play at Mandava Stadium.

“A Caf inspection team was in Zvishavane recently and from what I heard, everything is 90 percent fine and the chances of us using Mandava Stadium are very high, but if they say we can’t use our home ground, then as a club we have decided that we will use Barbourfields Stadium,” said Mapeza.

“Remember if we manage to go to the group stages, there is a chance that some of the games will be played at night, so we have to use Barbourfields Stadium. The environment is good, we can’t go to Harare,” he said flanked by his foreign imports Shadreck Mayembe from Zambia and Cameroonian Albert Eonde.

According to the rules and regulations of the tournament, the host association is entitled to stage home matches in the capital of the country or in any other city. In this case, the transport costs of the visiting team from the capital to the designated town is paid by the host association.

If the distance between the capital city and the venue of the match is more than 200 km, the host association shall provide the visitors with air transport to the venue of the match and back. If this is not possible, the match shall be played in the capital city, except by agreement between the two teams.

Turning to their training base conditions, Mapeza said the conditions were fantastic and the players were looking sharp.

“Everything is going on very well for us. So far so good, the guys are sharp and I think the advantage we had was that when we left for the holidays, we gave them a few targets and they came back sharp, their endurance is good. The pitch we are working on is excellent and we are happy,” said Mapeza.

The Zvishavane outfit has had three friendly matches confirmed with Zambian and Mozambican sides before meeting their Caf Champions League preliminary round opponents next month.

There are plans to squeeze in a fourth match against a Malawian side.

“We are looking forward to the friendly matches that have been lined up, which include two Zambian sides Zanaco and Nkana Red Devils, ClubeFerroviário de Maputo from Mozambique and I understand there is another club from Malawi that the executive is trying to court, but the deal has not yet been finalised,” said Mapeza. — @skhumoyo2000