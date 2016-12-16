Govt alleviates Hwange Colliery workers’ plight

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

THE Government has extended its drought relief programme to cover 3 200 Hwange Colliery Company Limited workers who have gone for two years without pay.

A consignment of about 160 tonnes of maize and 32 tonnes of rice was handed over to workers on Wednesday. Each family received a 50kg bag of maize and 10kg of rice.

In a speech read on her behalf by a senior director in her ministry, Mr Sede Soko, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Prisca Mupfumira, said the Government was concerned about the plight of colliery workers and would do everything it can to cushion them.

“Government through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is implementing the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme to ensure that no one starves or dies of hunger. This programme started in the rural areas of the country and has now been extended to the peri-urban areas,” said Minister Mupfumira.

“Each of the 3 200 households will today receive 50kg grain and a 10kg bag of rice to feed your families.”

She urged the workers to remain committed to their work as the Government assists the company in its turnaround efforts. The minister expressed the hope that the scheme of arrangement adopted by the mining company would pave way for it to attract funding.

“Therefore, I urge all workers to remain resolute and contribute to a positive company performance, not only for an immediate turnaround but also for a sustainable future of our children. Our understanding is that the scheme of arrangement once finalised will pave way for the company to attract further funding,” said Minister Mupfumira.

Accepting the hampers, HCCL managing director, Mr Thomas Makore said the intervention would go a long way in cushioning the employees following the company’s failure to pay the $200 staff nominal allowance consistently.

“We do not take for granted the continued support from the Government who have not only shown commitment by a show of approval to our turnaround initiatives but have physically taken time to be with us in our community today. I wish to thank and show solidarity to our workers who have remained a valuable asset in this trying chapter of the company’s history.

As we strive to continue paying staff nominal amounts of $200 monthly and half salaries to cushion them, we continue to engage employees through their representatives who are regularly updated on the organisation’s financial position,” said Mr Makore.