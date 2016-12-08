Govt to invoke Local Govt Act to deal with Gweru councillors

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

Government has invoked the recently promulgated Local Government Act to deal with Gweru City councillors led by Mr Hamutendi Kombayi who were facing allegations of misconduct, incompetence and abuse of council funds, Parliament heard yesterday.

Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said Government would now proceed with the relevant law that provided for suspending mayors and councillors through appointment of an independent tribunal.

He was responding to a question from Mkoba MP Mr Amos Chibaya (MDC-T), who wanted to know why the councillors were not being reinstated after Minister Kasukuwere withdrew his appeal recently at the Supreme Court challenging High Court decision to reinstate the 11 councillors.

“We have withdrawn our case. We will now proceed in terms of the Local Government Act. All those facing different allegations will go before a Tribunal in terms of the law. Those who are clean will come back to resume their duties,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

He defended the decision to allow a commission led by Mr Tsunga Mhangami to continue running the city saying the remaining councillors did not constitute a quorum.

Gweru Urban MP Mr Cecil Zvidzai (MDC-T), had alleged that the three councillors that came through a by-election should be allowed to run the affairs of the city.

“The quorum for Gweru is 11 and we have three councillors,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

He said he was happy with the commission running Gweru City Council and he had received a report updating him on several developments about the city.

He said several vehicles had been bought to enhance service delivery.

Meanwhile, legislators rapped the continued absence of Government ministers to field questions saying that impeded their oversight and representative role.

Mutare Central MP Mr Innocent Gonese (MDC-T), said it was prudent that presiding officers briefed the Houses on those ministers who would be absent.

Buhera South MP Cde Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF), said the continued failure by ministers to attend parliament business created international attention as it gave MDC-T ammunition to attack the Government.

“Vice President Mnangagwa should sit down with his ministers. Honourable Gonese will get international attention yet he will not be telling the truth,” said Cde Chinotimba.

VP Mnangagwa who is also Leader of Government Business said he always reminded his colleagues during Cabinet sitting on the importance of them attending question time but said they could all not attend at the same time as there were other commitments demanding their attention.