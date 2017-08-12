GWANDA TOWN COMES ALIVE: Carnival atmosphere ahead of President’s interface rally

Richard Mponde and Nduduzo Tshuma

A carnival atmosphere engulfed Gwanda yesterday as thousands of youths arrived at the mining town for the Presidential Youth Interface rally scheduled for today.

Ecstatic youths flooded the streets of Gwanda giving life to the normally quiet mining town.

The day started with a cleanup campaign at Mopani Business Centre about five kilometres from the Central Business District.

After the campaign the centre of attraction was the CBD where the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services brass band led a 10 kilometre convoy to the high density suburbs passing through Phakama Business Centre to the venue of the rally at Phelandaba Stadium.

Among the high profile dignitaries who participated in the road show were the provincial and national Youth League executive members.

The Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Cde Abigail Damasane was part of the road show giving morale support to the youths.

The youths were joined by excited residents who chanted the party’s slogans and also joined in the singing and dancing

Earlier on Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo toured the venue of the rally and expressed satisfaction with the preparations of both the youth interface rally and the December National People’s Conference.

“We are satisfied with the preparations. We also want to tell you that the National People’s conference will be held here in Gwanda. The preparations are positive. We are satisfied with the work being done,” said Cde Chombo.

Meanwhile, hundreds of buses and trucks carrying youths from the province’s seven districts including a train from Beitbridge are expected to arrive this morning.

President Robert Mugabe will be at Phelandaba Stadium for the 6th Presidential Youth Interface rally being hosted by Matabeleland South province.

More than 20 beasts have been donated to the province’s Youth League to feed party supporters and delegates who will grace the event.

Zanu-PF Youth League meetings with the President are expected to run until October when he would have visited all the country’s ten provinces.

President Mugabe has already met youths in Matabeleland North, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces.

Meanwhile, President Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo last night ahead of the Presidential Youth Interface Rally at the Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Matabeleland South today.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Information Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe and his Transport and Infrastructural Development counterpart Dr Joram Gumbo and senior government officials.

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga and fellow Politburo members Cdes Joshua Malinga, Tshinga Dube and Absolom Sikhosana.

Also among the welcoming party was Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu, Zanu-PF legislators Cdes Andrew Langa, Joseph Tshuma, Godfrey Malaba and service chiefs.