Holiday accidents death toll rises to 28

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

SEVEN people died in six traffic accidents on Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths to 28 and the number of accidents to 117 since Christmas Day.

Five people died on Boxing Day while 16 died on Christmas Day.

National Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi yesterday said speeding remains the major cause of accidents.

“Seven people died in six fatal road accidents that were recorded on December 27, 2016, compared to three people who were killed on the same day in 2015. Speeding remains the main cause of fatal road accidents that were recorded,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said the December 27 accidents claimed the lives of three drivers and four passengers.

Chief Supt Nyathi said four of the accidents occurred at night between 6PM and 6AM while the other two occurred during the day.

He appealed to motorists to be cautious on the roads, adhere to the traffic rules and regulations, avoid travelling at night and never cross flooded rivers.

He warned that violators would be arrested.

Meanwhile, our Plumtree Correspondent reports that a Bulawayo-based soldier died while his five relatives were seriously injured after their vehicle overturned along the Plumtree-Mphoengs Road in Mangwe District.

Bulilima Mangwe officer responsible for crime, Superintendent Pedzai Dzindimu said Rueben Ndou who was stationed at the 11 Infantry Battalion lost control of the vehicle at the 10 kilometre peg on Tuesday at around 6PM.

He said the Toyota Corolla rolled once before landing on its wheels and threw out all passengers and the driver in the process.

“There was a fatal accident along the Plumtree-Mphoengs Road where a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, Rueben Ndou, died on the spot and five other people were seriously injured.

“Ndou who was driving lost control of the vehicle on a straight stretch of the road.

“The vehicle veered of the road and overturned. Ndou died on the spot while his passengers sustained varying injuries,” he said.

Sup Dzindimu said the five passengers were rushed to Plumtree District Hospital where they were referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Sup Dzindimu said the family members were travelling from Mphoengs to Plumtree town.

In a related incident, seven people escaped with serious injuries, among them two children aged one and four after their vehicle overturned at the 50 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Kezi Road in Matobo District.

Supt Dzindimu said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 4PM.

He said the driver, Thulani Ncube (32) was travelling in a Nissan Hardbody twin cab with six passengers on board when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle overturned.

The injured were taken to UBH including the driver.

“Two of them are in a critical condition while the other five are in a stable condition,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu raised a concern over the high numbers of fatal accidents that were being recorded within the Bulilima- Mangwe area.

He said all the accidents were as a result of recklessness and urged motorists to adhere to road regulations.

A South African-based Mangwe man, Sipho Ndebele died while his three relatives were severely injured when a car they were travelling in overturned on their way to their rural home on Christmas Day.

The driver, Mr Silindokuhle Ndebele failed to negotiate a curve and he lost control of the vehicle which overturned and rolled twice at the 45 kilometre peg along Plumtree-Mphoengs Road.

On Friday last week a Bulilima injiva, Power Ngwenya died on the spot after his car rammed into an Umusa Wenkosi Bus while he was on his way to Plumtree town.

@winnie_masara