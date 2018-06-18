Hwabaraty partners Madlela

Showbiz Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY musician Hwabaraty has courted the services of Madlela Skhobokhobo for a collaborative track titled Ama What What meant to encourage people to believe in themselves.

The track will be released today on Skyz Metro FM during the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show. It will be accompanied by a music video that will be uploaded on YouTube today.

Hwabaraty, who was nominated for this year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards said the track came about after the realisation that there were some people who were not supportive of his music career and always try to pull him down.

“People have this tendency of belittling your talent and whatever you do. People have been saying that Madlela and I can’t sing for a while now.

“Perhaps we can’t sing like Celine Dion or Michael Bolton, but we’re still making it in the music industry,” said Hwabaraty.

This song is therefore aimed at encouraging people to support others in whatever they are passionate about as they may never know what tomorrow holds for them.

He said there were many talented artistes who were being discouraged not to take up careers in the music industry.

“There are many talented artistes in Bulawayo, but they’re being looked down upon, hence they shy away from pursuing their dreams. I hope this song will inspire someone to pursue their dream without listening to naysayers around them.”

Next week Friday, Hwabaraty will be hosting a concert he has dubbed “An Evening with Hwabaraty” as he wants to be up and close with those who have supported his career thus far. Preparations for this event slated for the Bulawayo Theatre, Hwabaraty were on course.

“Everything is coming together, slowly but surely. People should come prepared to be entertained beyond measure. As it’ll be an indoor event, it’ll be an intimate cosy affair and exhilarating at the same time.”

Madlela Skhobokhobo and Jeys Marabini have been added onto the lineup on the night. Babongile Sikhonjwa will be the host with more entertainment being provided by TKP, Gaz’ Elimnyama and Ntando Van Moyo. Entrance has been pegged at $5.