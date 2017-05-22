Intwasa downsizes

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo has cut down the days of the annual fete from five to three, with organisers citing financial constraints as the reason.

This year the festival will be held from September 28 to 30 under the theme Immortalise.

Director of the festival Raisedon Baya said they made the decision so as to streamline the event and make it viable.

“During past years we’ve been doing a lot of free activities in an attempt to be all inclusive. But every event costs money. And so we’re streamlining, focusing on events that bring value to the festival and also those that push our objective of sustainability,” said Baya.

He said this was the time for people to chip in with money to help with running the festival.

“Also because of funding challenges we will be making serious appeals to the public and Bulawayo companies to support the festival. Its existence depends on everyone coming on board and supporting,” said Baya.

He said the theme “Immortalise” was to remember memories and keep cultural spaces alive.

“This is an edition where we realise that festivals exist in given environments and looking at our own environment, which is threatening even the very existence of the festival. We believe we have created a lot of memories, showed Bulawayo and the world the need for democratic spaces for creative and cultural expression. Now is the time to immortalise or make permanent the spaces and memories created,” said Baya.

Intwasa Festival of the Arts koBulawayo is not the only fete that’s limping as the acclaimed Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) also had trouble. Organisers of HIFA went around with a begging bowl seeking funds to run the festival and artistes ended up performing for half the fee they normally charge.

