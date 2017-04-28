K.O upbeat ahead of ZITF shutdown

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

South African rapper K.O popularly known as MR Cash Time says he is ready to shutdown the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair weekend.

K.O is expected to arrive in Bulawayo tomorrow for his performance at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre. He will be joined by Winky D, Cal Vin, DJ Liz, Garry B and The Godfather Templeman at a show dubbed Best of both worlds.

The Skhanda republic head said he was upbeat about performing in Bulawayo after five years.

“I’m excited to be performing in Bulawayo. The last time I was there was five years ago with Teargas and what I remember most is that the energy was insane.

“I’m not expecting anything different. Last year when I was in Harare, it was incredible and Bulawayo will be just as crazy,” said K.O.

He said for the first time, he would perform with a live band.

“It’ll be the first time I’ll be bringing a band. So people can expect a high energy performance with hits from my debut album and some of the new stuff from my upcoming album.”

Some of K.O’s popular tracks include Son of a Gun, Cara Cara and Gangster Love.

Winky D on the other hand is expected to be at the top of his game. Cal Vin who is riding on his new Gqom track Jeki will also mix it up with songs such as Zikhuphani, Bebengakholwa and some songs from his EP Uthando. DJ Liz will be looking to cement her place as the country’s most sought after female DJ.

DJ Dee Nosh, one of the organisers of the event said all was set adding that they had added Garry B and Templeman onto the lineup as they are crowd favourites.

“Garry B and Templeman are crowd favourites who we added to give the event a dancehall flavour,” he said.

Entrance to the venue has been pegged at $10 with advance tickets going on sale today at Coloursel branches in the city.

He said they had previously decided to scrap advance tickets because they feared counterfeiters.

— @bonganinkunzi.