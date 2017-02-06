Kelly Khumalo in Idols hot seat

AUDITIONS for the new season of music reality show Idols SA 13 have started.

Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban have already tried their luck and this weekend, it’s Joburg’s turn to shine.

Aspiring musicians around Joburg will get a chance to fight for the golden ticket at the auditions to be held tomorrow at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni.

Mzansi Magic’s head of reality shows, Sphumelele Sibeko, has promised some exciting on-site revelations as part of the revamped show.

“It’s a known fact that one of our long-time judges, Gareth Cliff, has vacated his seat. Now what everybody wants to know is: who is going to be filling that fourth seat at the judges’ table?

“Well, wonder no more. We have lined up an exciting array of guest judges that we are sure our viewers will be thrilled with,” said Sibeko.

Joburg will be treated to the sight of the beautiful and talented Kelly Khumalo on the fourth chair. Kelly is no stranger to Idols. She was a mentor as well as a duet partner last year.

“As for Durban and Pretoria, we are keeping mum on who will be guest judges there.

“But rest assured South Africa, the buzz and suspense will be worth it.”

Entry is free and open to all Mzansi citizens between 16 and 30 years old on the date of their first audition.

“If you want a shot at impressing the judges, remember to bring your ID. Minors must have written consent signed by a parent or guardian.”

Meanwhile, Maskandi singer, Mroza Fakude gained his instant fame on New Year’s Eve when his song Van Damme was amongst the big songs on the public vote in the SABC Summer Song Competition list.

Van Damme was up against Ska Bhora Moreki, King Monada and Babes Wodumo’s Wololo and others. Mroza’s Van Damme won the competion and gained its instant fame.

According to reports the muso is not very happy with his new found fame because now people from his homestead think he is now a millionaire.

“I don’t know where they got that information from. I have had to explain that I’m not a millionaire.

“I would like to help talented musicians from my area who have been trying to break into the industry,” Mroza said.