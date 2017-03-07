‘Killer-rapist’ on the loose

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

VILLAGERS in Kamativi are living in fear of a suspected killer-rapist who is allegedly terrorising school girls and women in the community.

An ex-convict, Jorum Ngwenya (42) was a stepfather to two sisters, Nomthandazo Nkomo (11) and Michelle Nyathi (7) who were allegedly raped, killed and had their bodies mutilated before they were dumped into an open cast pit in October.

Villagers suspected he had killed the girls. He was not arrested although the villagers and his family told The Chronicle they had given police evidence that Ngwenya could have committed the crimes.

Now it is alleged that Ngwenya is chasing after women and school girls in broad daylight.

Last week a woman ran and collapsed upon entering a house in a village after Ngwenya had allegedly suddenly appeared from the bush and chased her.

“We have made countless reports to police about this man and if they won’t arrest him, then we will deal with him ourselves,” said a villager who asked not to be named.

Ward 11 village head for village 21, Mr Lameck Banda alleged that Ngwenya was terrorising villagers by chasing girls and women.

He said reports have been made to police, adding villagers were threatening mob justice due to inaction by the authorities.

“Villagers are baying for his blood, saying a whole village cannot be terrorised by one man and they certainly can’t live in fear of one monster.

“We can’t say if Ngwenya is losing his mind or what but we somehow believe the girls are spiritually fighting for themselves, causing their killer to show signs of craziness,” he said.

Mr Banda said he had received reports of four women and countless numbers of girls having chased after by Ngwenya.

A village head in Village 22, Mrs Siphiwe Mpofu said she was also aware of the issue.

“We forwarded the matter to police after villagers threatened to kill this Ngwenya. Police came to the ground and met the people. Ngwenya is reportedly chasing women and girls, probably to rape or kill them,” she said.

A close relative to Ngwenya who preferred anonymity said Ngwenya’s wife had since fled from his home and was staying with her relatives.

The relative said family members believed Ngwenya lost his mind after “killing the girls.”

“At first it was alleged that the girls had drowned as they tried to catch fish from an abandoned open–cast pit.

“Family members then discovered that one of the girl’s private parts were completely cut off while the other was found without her panties.

“Her privates were bruised and were still bleeding indicating that she had been raped before she was killed.

“She also bled from her nose while the other’s face was heavily swollen,” said the relative.

“Investigations on the two girls’ death hit a dead end although villagers spoke out on what had transpired.

“We thought Ngwenya was going to be re-arrested as it was evident that he had something to do with the gruesome murder.”

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala said he had not yet received that report but police would investigate the matter.

@winnie_masara