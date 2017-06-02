Lack of support causes dearth of Byo theatre

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THEATRE in Bulawayo has been on the decline this year judging by the number of productions that have been showcased compared to last year.

At the beginning of last year, it was promising as there were several plays showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre and National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Come this year, no theatrical production has been showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre thus far, something which is worrying theatre followers especially considering that the city has produced award-winning plays, actors/actresses and directors over the years.

A staffer at Bulawayo Theatre who spoke on condition of anonymity said production houses have not been booking their venue because there is not much support for theatre in the city.

“Generally, Bulawayo does not have an audience for theatrical productions other than the artistes who come in solidarity to watch their friends perform on stage. It’s then not viable for most production houses to book the venue as they’ll likely run a loss,” said the staffer.

Raisedon Baya, a renowned theatre director and playwright said most production houses had now ventured into other projects as they are not making money through theatre.

“When you do a production, one has to realise some money to either offset their costs or make a profit. Now, there’re not many people who go to watch theatre here and this decline has seen production houses opting to focus on private functions to generate revenue.

“This is because they’ll be making losses every time they book a venue for a production. At the end of the day, it doesn’t make economic sense,” said Baya.

However, Baya is working on a play that will be premiered next month to try and revive theatre in the city.

“I haven’t been doing anything during the first part of the year as I’ve been committed elsewhere. But in July, I will be back with a play that will mark the beginning of our ‘season’ that’ll end in October.”

Theatre for Everyone which was responsible for many plays last year has also taken a sabbatical after showing My Dream at the Bulawayo Theatre in December. They had promised that they were going to be back on stage in February but alas.

Their director, Nonhlalo Dube, said: “We’re taking a break and we’ll be back on stage soon.”

The first play this year, a Bambelela Arts Ensemble production titled, Say Forgiveness, will be shown at the Bulawayo Theatre at 6PM today.