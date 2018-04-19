Lady Zamar strikes right chord in Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

They say first impressions last forever and this is true of South Africa’s songstress Lady Zamar’s first show in Bulawayo.

The show held at Cosmopolitan Night Club on Tuesday night, left a lasting impression of Lady Zamar.

Hundreds of fans thronged the night spot to dance the night away to the songstress’ music.

On the same night which was the eve of Zimbabwe’s Independence, many entertainment places had reduced numbers of patrons.

The story was different at Cosmopolitan Night Club which is at Ascot Race Course as there was a long queue of cars negotiating their way into the venue early in the evening.

Inside, the place was packed with the VIP section found at the Casino Bar that cost $15 and the VVIP section that cost $25 both full.

Buying drinks was a big hassle as the bar staff seemed overwhelmed by the turnout. The situation was worsened by the fact that most patrons were either swiping or paying via EcoCash.

Lady Zamar was the main act of the night which turned out to be a night to remember as it was non-stop partying.

DJs Victor Bravo, Wellyonz, Eugy, Champion Sound ZW, Victor Bravo and resident DJs Kananjo and Keezy set the tone for an epic night.

It was an assortment of SA house, Naija, dancehall and hip hop so everybody was catered for.

The DJs perfectly laid the foundation for Lady Zamar to take over at 1.15AM.

A lot was expected from Lady Zamar, whose debut album, King Zamar, sold more than 22 000 copies in SA.

The songstress did not disappoint as she was equal to the task and the crowd responded by dancing while singing along throughout the show.

