Machete man attacks Berita

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESS Berita Khumalo was on Saturday night whisked off stage in South Africa after an unknown machete wielding man pounced on her.

The Zimbabwean artiste who is based in South Africa, was performing at the PlettChillOut in front of about 2 000 fans at the Kwanokuthula Stadium in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.

Ninel Musson, director at Vth Season – Berita’s management company said it was fortunate that the man did not harm Berita.

Describing the incident, Musson said: “Two songs into Berita’s performance, a man with a machete came on stage and started cutting sound cables before proceeding to follow Berita with the knife.

“It was one of the scariest incidents I’ve experienced at a show. I was with Berita and we’re both grateful to have escaped alive and unharmed. We regret that Berita was unable to complete her set as the crowd in attendance were extremely excited to see her perform and many travelled from far to witness the African Jewel live.”

Musson said although Berita was in shock, she wanted to get back on stage.

“Berita wanted to go back and complete her set to the thousands of fans who came out, but was told it was not safe to do so. Berita is shattered at the turn of events as she was looking forward to giving a spectacular performance of her latest album to fans from Cape Town and the Eastern Cape, the province that birthed her career,” said Musson.

Berita has however assured fans that she was not harmed though she is shaken.

“Hello family, thank you for all your concerns and messages about this weekend’s incident. I was traumatised but I’m well now, home and well rested,” she posted on her Twitter page.

Musson said the man who pounced on Berita was still at large adding that Berita was ready to go back to perform in her home town.

“Berita would like to thank all her fans for the support and to let them know that this negative incident will not prevent her from going back to the Cape to perform soon.”