Martin goes for 2nd launch, ‘under pressure’

Bongani Ndlovu/Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporters

IT was a grand occasion in South Africa last week when Martin Sibanda and the Ndolwane Super Sounds launched their much awaited second album Konke Sizokulungisa at a packed Hillbrow Theatre.

Pictures and videos that have been circulating on social media sites show that fans were having the time of their lives at the launch.

The second launch is on today at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo which has become the popular venue for musical shows.

The big question is: Will Martin and his band now popularly known as Amajongosi maintain the the momentum that they set in South Africa?

Martin and the Ndolwane Super Sounds are the first group from the Southern region to be the headline act at the imposing Amphitheatre.

With his last album being Bakhuzeni released five years ago, this launch is poised to whet the appetite of his legion of fans and prove that artistes and music from this region sell and have a following.

The line up for the launch features one of the best live performers in the form of Clement Magwaza of the Kokotsha makokotsha fame and Man of the Moment Madlela Skhobokhobo known for his runaway hit Ngamnanka. The others are hard hitting Mas’kandi artiste Zinja Ziyamluma and Zimdancehall artiste Linx Kariloss who both bring a different flavour to the line up.

The Big Boss, as Martin is fondly referred to by his fans, said the South African launch was awesome with many turned away as the venue was full to capacity.

“Taking from what I saw in Johannesburg I think izogcwala ngoba (Amphitheatre will fill up because), what I discovered is many people were pained by the leak of my music before the release,” said Sibanda.

He said many of them had pledged to support his music as a way of fighting piracy and as such he was looking forward to a full house at the Amphitheatre.”

Sibanda promised a show people won’t forget any time soon.

“When I’m on stage I know that I’ll be performing for my pay masters who are my fans. So I can only offer them the best. I’ll first give them yester year hits to warm them up before dishing out the album,” said Sibanda.

He said after the show he would embark on a tour around Zimbabwe and South Africa and hopefully overseas.

“From here we will take the album around the country, have other shows in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg in June. I hope I’ll be travelling the world,” said Sibanda.

Tickets for the show are pegged at $5 or 100 rands, with a limited number of copies of the album being sold at the venue today.