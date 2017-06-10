Mat’land South preps for President’s visit gather pace

Thupeyo Muley, Beitbridge Bureau

Preparations for President Mugabe’s interface with party youths in Matabeleland South province have gathered momentum, with the Zanu-PF leadership already on the ground mobilising resources.

Zanu-PF Youth League provincial chairperson Cde Lwazi Moyo said they had already set up moblisation teams in all the seven administrative districts.

He said the event would be held at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on a date yet to be advised.

“We have started mobilising the youths to attend the meeting with the President in their numbers,” said Cde Moyo. “Prior to the President’s visit, we will host our National Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzai Chipanga. He will guide us in coming up with the date.

“Our main thrust is to encourage Zanu-PF youths to register in their numbers, especially the new voters so that we may rally behind Cde Mugabe as our candidate in 2018.

“We are looking forward to having a frank and fruitful discussion with our icon.”

Youths in the province want strong involvement in mining, farming, fisheries and land development, said Cde Moyo.

Cde Moyo said they were also seized with the shortage of schools and science laboratories.

He said at the moment, some children were walking long distances to school.

“We are appealing for the construction of more schools and related facilities in our province where we have issues of children dropping out of schools due to long distances,” he said.

“As the Youth League, we are very hopeful that the President will help us in addressing some of the issues.”

Cde Moyo dissuaded youths from involving themselves in factionalism.

“We have not had problems of factionalism in this province. We only hear of such issues from other areas. At the same time we encourage our members to support our President, who is always ready to engage us on various challenges.

“It is also important that we work as a unit so that we can successfully implement our party’s economic emancipation programmes.”