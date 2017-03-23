Mhari gets call-up. . . as Mapeza names Warriors squad to face Zambia

Eddie Chikamhi and Paul Mundandi, Harare Bureau

PERSEVERANCE and hard work have paid off for goalkeepers Petros Mhari and Edmore Sibanda who have been drafted into the Warriors’ squad for the friendly international against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Norman Mapeza named the duo among the three goalkeepers, who include Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda, for the showdown against Chipolopolo.

Mhari was overlooked for the 2017 Afcon qualifiers and finals in controversial fashion by former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa while Sibanda has worked his back from the depths of serving a life ban from the game, which has since been annulled by the authorities.

“It’s difficult to explain what I went through but the love I got from different people was just amazing. It helped me not to be an outcast and I am glad I will always cherish the support I get from fellow Zimbabweans,” said Sibanda.

Forwards Tendai Ndoro and Evans Rusike are the only foreign-based players that have been drafted into the squad.

The bulk of the 23-member squad was drawn from local clubs, mainly Caps United and Ngezi Platinum, which have been active in CAF inter-club competitions.

Players are expected in camp this morning.

Mapeza has also named Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Mandla Mpofu of How Mine as his two assistants while Tembo Chuma is coming in as goalkeepers coach.

Former Young Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare has bounced back as the team manager.

FC Platinum yesterday said they were comfortable with the arrangement to have Mapeza taking charge of the Warriors on interim basis.

Club chairman Evans Mtombeni confirmed they had agreed to release Mapeza to assist the nation as Zifa were still searching for a substantive coach.

“Mapeza is the best coach in the country so there was no way we could stop him from going for national duty. He has coached the Warriors before and nobody doubts that.

“Zifa engaged us and we were agreeable. The national team comes first and as FC Platinum we are always ready to chip in for the good of our country.

“He will, however, be in charge of Sunday’s match only and what happens after will be between the soccer controlling body, FC Platinum and him. We wish Mapeza, the Warriors and the Zimbabwean fans all the best on Sunday,” said Mtombeni.

Mapeza refused to entertain questions from the media saying he would hold a press conference in Harare this afternoon.

Zambia, who were scheduled to play Tanzania in back to back fixtures on Friday and Sunday, made last-minute changes to their itinerary as they opted to play Zimbabwe.

FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe confirmed to Fazfootball.com that the team summoned by coach Wedson Nyirenda remains unchanged.

Nyirenda has called 28 players for Sunday’s match away in Harare with Emmanuel Mayuka who plays for Zamalek in Egypt and South Africa-based Kennedy Mweene the only two foreign based players in the squad.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers

Edmore Sibanda (Caps United), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders

Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Qadir Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Dennis Dauda (Caps United), Ocean Mushure (Dynamos)

Midfielders

Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyangetere (FC Platinum), Ronald Chitiyo, Devon Chafa (Caps United), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Sipho Ndlovu (Bulawayo City)

Forwards

Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Masimba Mambare (Dynamos), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum)

Zambia squad:

Goalkeepers

Jacob Banda, Racha Kola, Allan Chibwe, Kennedy Mweene

Defenders

Taonga Bwembya, Donashano Malama, Fackson Kapumbu, Mweene Mumbi, Ziyo Tembo, Isaac Shamujompa, Adrian Chama, Billy Mutale, George Chilufya

Midfielders

Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga, Clatous Chama, Kelvin Mubanga, Fwayo Tembo, Justin Banda, Mwila Phiri, Augustine Mulenga, Mukubanga Siambombe

Forwards

Jackson Mwanza, Justin Shonga, Chitiya Mususu, Ronald Kampamba, Emmanuel Mayuka.