Mighty Warriors wallop Kenya

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Kenya 0-4 Zimbabwe

IT will be a battle of the Limpopo on Sunday afternoon when Zimbabwe and South Africa clash in the final of the 2017 edition of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at Barbourfields Stadium after the Mighty Warriors demolished guest nation Kenya yesterday.

Two goals in each half set Zimbabwe on course for their third Cosafa final since inception of the tournament in 2002 and the two nations will also be meeting for the third time, having previously won a game each.

Banyana Banyana won the first encounter 2-1 in 2002 before the Mighty Warriors got their revenge nine years later, winning 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium.

The Mighty Warriors’ leading scorer in the tournament Rutendo Makore shot the hosts ahead in the 11th minute after shrugging off a tame challenge from her marker and let go a rising shot that gave Kenyan goalkeeper Poline Owino no chance.

With the match heading for the breather, Berita Kabwe added the second when she tore through the Kenyan central defence before scoring.

Despite the two first half goals by the Mighty Warriors, the entire first stanza lacked the pace befitting a semi-final as Kenya seemed content with holding back and waiting to catch Zimbabwe on the break.

To their credit, the Mighty Warriors did not fall for that tactical approach and stuck to their game plan.

“This time around we did not fall into the trap of following the opponents’ game plan,” said coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda.

With a bit of precision, the second goal could have come in the 31st minute for the Mighty Warriors, but Eunice Chibanda’s in-swinger was easily dealt with by Owino.

Chibanda had received an inch perfect pass from Marjory Nyaumwe, who made a solo run from the centre line after being sent through by star left-back Sheilla Makoto.

The Mighty Warriors’ technical bench was forced to make an injury inspired substitution in the 41st minute when right-back Nobukhosi Ncube picked up a knock, and is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s final.

It took seven minutes for the hosts to score their third goal, and it came from a set piece by Marjory Nyaumwe after Privilege Mupeti was fouled on the edge of the box.

Kenya’s first real chance of the game fell to Neddy Okoth in the 54th minute but her dipping volley went over the bar.

On the hour mark, Makore, who had a rather subdued game, failed to beat a drawn out Owino in a one-on-one situation after she had been sent through by Mupeti.

Mupeti then put the game to bed after a solo effort two minutes before full time. Her goal saw thousands of fans that graced the semi-final break into song and dance.

“Our tactical approach was to stick to the game plan, which was to knock the ball around, and it worked for us. Cohesion was far better this time around compared to the previous games in our group encounters,” said Sibanda in her post match interview.

Her Kenyan counterpart Richard Kanyi blamed lack of concentration for the defeat and congratulated Zimbabwe for the victory.

“We lost concentration and paid for it,” said Kanyi, whose side will take on Zambia in a third place play-off tomorrow.