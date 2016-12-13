Miss Tourism leaves for Malaysia

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MISS Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ), Ashley Morgen, left the country yesterday afternoon for Malaysia where she will join 59 other global beauties for the Miss Tourism International boot camp.

The contest takes place on New Year’s Eve under the theme: “Bringing the world to Malaysia”.

Morgen who flew in Kenya Airways alone is expected to arrive in Bangkok,Thailand tomorrow to catch a connecting flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She is expected to arrive in the Malaysian capital on Wednesday evening where she will be welcomed by organisers of the global contest.

Before her departure, a farewell party was held at the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry offices in Harare where the MTZ Trust patron Barbara Mzembi bid her farewell.

MTZ spokesperson, Alson Darikayi, thanked sponsors, especially Kenya Airways who sponsored part of the queen’s airfare.

“Kenya Airways helped us with a return ticket from Harare to Bangkok and we’re grateful for that. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust is footing the last leg of her trip (return ticket from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur),” said Darikayi.

He said Mzembi and other MTZ Trust members would travel on Friday to support Morgen adding that the beauty was fully prepared to represent the country.

“Ashley has a full wardrobe sponsored by renowned fashion house Zuvva. We decided to work with Zuvva Fashion house because they’re reputable, especially considering that they’ve worked with most local models who’ve contested at international pageants.”