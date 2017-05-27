Mkandawire bounces back

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER AmaZulu and Warriors steely defender David Mkandawire says he is looking for a local club to coach following his successful rehabilitation that saw him acquire a Safa D coaching licence.

The former hard tackler, who had stints with Maritzburg in South Africa and some clubs in India hit hard times last year and was spotted begging on the streets around Kempton Park, but has since dusted himself off and acquired a Safa D licence with the help of South African Football Players’ Union bursary. “I need to be a club to coach and I am ready for the post,” said Mkandawire from his base in South Africa.

The 35-year-old former national team player said he was ready to come back home and help youngsters realise their dream.

According to information on the Safa website, a Level D licence qualifies one to coach at grassroots level but with Zifa indicating that former national team players will this year be taken through a Caf B coaching course, the big defender might be one of the beneficiaries of the programme.

Candidates for the Safa D licence undergo training and assessment in both theoretical and practical work on a daily basis. It is a 5-day course. The course allows the coach to train children and youths.