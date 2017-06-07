MoB Capital (Pvt) Limited (Part 1)

Morris Mpala

Background

MOB Capital is a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ) registered Microfinance Institution, Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (Zamfi) affiliated Afro-centric firm with unconventional approach to offering one stop shop financial solutions to the marginalised and under banked of the society.

MoB Capital Pvt Ltd was borne out of the need to provide real time financial solutions with the aim to create entrepreneurs that will solve the ills of the community. A community is defined by the challenges it faces and the urge in solving these challenges and define the society has seen the birth of the institution in the era of micro lending as this is far reaching to the community. MoB Capital has deliberately decided to service the grassroots where most challenges are. Only when communities attain financial freedom can they bring Ubuntu /hunhu and celebrate their individual uniqueness for the betterment of their surroundings for future generations to cherish.

In an era where the new generation is being blamed by older generation of not doing justice to perpetuating prosperity legacy MoB Capital wouldn’t have come at a better time to demystify financial freedom and bring back prosperity. All in the quest to moulding future business leaders through the crafting of optimal financial packages and eventually a better community. MoB Capital will not recognise the right of poverty to exist in our communities and thus our commitment to funding sustainable financial solution to our specific challenges in our communities. That being said though we will not dwell on poverty as it leads to poverty.

VISION

To be the financier and business advisor of preference in Zimbabwe and beyond.

MISSION

Developing our community through tailor made financial solutions.

VALUES

1. Smart innovation

Asserting our market dominance through pioneering and innovating products and services.

2. Integrity

Upholding honesty in all our day to day business dealings

3. Learning

Sustainable personal development to meet challenges faced by communities.

4. Research

Continuous investment in new methods and means to provide relevant financial solutions.

5. Loyalty

Each one of us is totally committed to the needs of our clients as we build win-win relationships.

MoB Capital Philosophy

Explore. Dream. Discover

Financial Freedom

Explore: look for solutions

Dream: dreams do come true, dream about solutions

Discover: challenges are unique. Discover what works for you. Once one explores, dreams and discovers what works for them then they have to stick to that formula as MoB Capital believes communities are improved by our way of life and culture.

MoB Capital is selling culture appreciation in financial solutions for a better community and a better tomorrow by looking at sustainable, user-friendly environmental friendly operational solutions.

Board of Directors

Shephard Nyoni: B Compt Hons (Unisa) Non-Executive Chairman. A professionally trained accountant who has shown ability to lead and guide using his area of expertise.

Shepherd Huni. LLB Hons (Unisa). Non-Executive Director. A practising legal individual. An accomplished legal mind in various areas of the Zimbabwean Law. A very dynamic individual with the love for golf.

Stuart M Mantula. EDM (ZIM) Accounting Diploma (IAC) B Comm Acc (Nust) Non-Executive Director. A seasoned administrator who has vast experience from the NGO sector. He brings with him the experience from the various boards that he is a member to and these include; Southern African Grant makers Leadership Forum (SACGLF) a Southern African-based organisation and Amagugu International Heritage. He is very passionate about empowering our economical disadvantaged members of our society.

Derrick Bhebe. Non –Executive Director. Bsc Agricultural sciences Hons, (Lupane State) USAid-ZimACP Certified Trainer. An agriculture consultant mostly in urban agriculture. He brings in the much needed balance on the board having worked for a number of Farming concerns in the Southern Region.

Morris Mpala (Mr Brown) Bsc Applied Mathematics, Hons (Nust), Executive MBA (Nust). Managing Director. A very dynamic and particular to detail former banker (11yrs) with a well-rounded knowledge in the many business areas derived from his career that spanned insurance, education, banking, agriculture, retail, manufacturing and pension fund management. His role mandate is to oversee the birth, the growth and the sustainable profit of MoB Capital by creating meritocratic environment for all stakeholders. He has a sound educational to offering business solutions made him establish himself as a major player in Treasury management and Leadership grooming arena.

Limited liability the shareholders of MoB Capital enjoy limited liability.

Corporate Social Responsibility

MoB Capital Care Foundation aims to alleviate poverty in marginalised communities through providing models of sustenance and donations. We are currently in partnership with Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home in Bulawayo. We donate monthly. We also partnered with Mr Phiri, an electrician who has been repairing all the home’s broken down electrical appliances.

The foundation has been running a competition for students at tertiary level to come up with a model of sustenance for Ekuphumuleni and the winner will be awarded one semester’s tuition fees.

l Morris Mpala is managing director MoB Capital (Pvt) Limited, a microfinance institution offering loans, micro-insurance and advisory services to small to medium enterprises as well as individuals.