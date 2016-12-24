Munawa, Kutsanzira still to renew contracts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have renewed all but two of their players’ contracts that expire at the end of this month and they have since tabled an offer for the Hwange duo of Newman Sianchali and Gift Mbweti who are on top of their shopping list.

Reports also say Bosso are eyeing Tonisani Sibelo, Hwange’s right back.

The Bulawayo giants are still in talks with the outstanding duo of Players’ Player of the Year Rahman Kutsanzira and the Most Consistent Player award winner Simon Munawa.

“We are almost there, all the guys needed for the 2017 season whose contracts are expiring this year have sealed their deals with us with the only exception being Rahman and Simon but I must say that talks are going on and its promising. We believe we are still on course to meet our target by securing all the players before the end of the year,” said the acting Highlanders chairman Modern Ngwenya.

He said overtures to Mbweti, who is contracted to the coalminers have already been made with the player requesting the club to make a formal approach to the team’s leadership.

Sianchali is a free agent after being given his clearance towards the end of the just ended season as a result of non fulfilment of contractual obligations by the coalminers.

“Its no secret that we want Mbweti and Sianchali. Mbweti has told us that he has a running contract with Hwange which runs out next year but we can’t wait that long, we want him as of yesterday as we bid to land the 2017 championship,” said Ngwenya of the player who ended the season as the second most prolific striker with nine goals after Golden Boot winner Leonard Tsipa of Caps United.

Besides the Hwange duo, Highlanders are also believed to be in the hunt for a goalkeeper who will keep Ariel Sibanda on his toes following reports that veteran Njabulo Nyoni could be given a coaching role with the juniors.