National Arts Council appoints new director

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NICHOLAS Moyo has been appointed the new director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) with effect from today.

Moyo who was the deputy director of the arts organisation under Elvas Mari who retired in April, was announced as the director by the NACZ board chairman Professor Herbert Chimhundu in a statement issued yesterday.

Prof Chimhundu said Moyo will hold office for the next five years.

He said they were confident that Moyo who has 26 years of continuous experience in arts management with 12 years at senior management level was well equipped for the job.

“Given his extensive experience in arts management and intimate knowledge of the arts sector, the Council and its national responsibilities from the grassroots level, as well as the operational environment, the Board is satisfied that the new Director has the required balance of attributes for the big challenge that lies ahead,” said Prof Chimhundu.

In congratulating Moyo, Prof Chimhundu urged the arts fraternity to welcome him as he takes up his new role.

“The Board congratulates Mr Moyo on his appointment and urges the arts fraternity and all stakeholders of the NACZ to support him in this position as deliberate efforts are being made to revamp the Council and to transform it into a viable, vibrant and visible organisation, which will build on previous successes and assume a catalytic role in the development of the creative and cultural industries in Zimbabwe,” said Prof Chimhundu.

Part of Moyo’s responsibilities as director will be to help transform the NACZ into a revenue generator for the arts industry of the country.

“In pursuit of this ambition, the Director will be expected to lead the management team and to galvanise support for implementation of the new Strategic Plan of the NACZ for the period 2018-2022.

“The main thrust in this Strategic Plan is to transform the Arts Council into a net revenue generator and financial contributor, not only to the development of the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe, but also to employment generation and gross domestic product,” said Prof Chimhundu.

He added that in doing so, the Director will review the legal framework of the Council, adopt a business strategy and secure partnerships.

Moyo joined NACZ in 2000 as the Provincial Arts Administrator for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North. He rose to the level of assistant director arts promotion and development in December 2006 due to his sterling performance in executing his duties.

Thereafter, he was appointed the Deputy Director of NACZ, a position he diligently held for the past seven years contributing immensely to the development and promotion of the arts.

Moyo is a holder of a Masters in Business Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies, both attained at Zimbabwe Open University. Some of his professional trainings include a Certificate in Arts Management form Devos Institute of the Kennedy Centre in Washington and a Diploma in Theatre for Development from the Zimbabwe Association of Community Theatre.

He was a part-time tutor in Arts Management short courses at the University of Zimbabwe in 2013-2014. Moyo was the Founding Director of Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo and has been a key consultant in the establishment of several provincial and district festivals. He was also a key consultant for rebranding of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2000-2002. His artistic achievements embrace Film, Music, Theatre, Spoken Word and Dance.