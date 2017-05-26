Ngezi crush Tsholotsho

Thupeyo Muleya in BEITBRIDGE

Tsholotsho 1 – 4 Ngezi

NGEZI Platinum ran riot at Dulivhadzimu yesterday to crush whipping boys Tsholotsho 4-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership tie here yesterday.

Keith Murera thrust Ngezi into the lead in the ninth minute when he beat goalkeeper Winston Chiwetu.

Qadr Amini doubled the visitors’ tally from a set-piece in the 25th minute.

It was then three, two minutes into second half, when Donald Teguru converted a penalty after defender Godfrey Mukambi handled the ball under pressure.

Tsholotsho found a consolation goal through Lucky Nyathi in the 57th minute.

But Terrence Dzukamanja restored the three-goal cushion in the 69th minute.

“We played according to plan and we are happy with the result and we will continue fighting for a top four finish,’’ said Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

“It’s too early to talk about winning the Premiership title since this is a marathon and we have to take each game as it comes.’’

Tsholotsho are likely to name a new coach in the coming weeks with Tavaka Gumbo the favourite for the post.