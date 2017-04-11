No special favours for Shabanie Mine: Zifa

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

PREMIERSHIP side Shabanie Mine have three days to hire a qualified head coach or face Zifa sanctions.

The Zvishavane side takes on Bulawayo City on Good Friday at Maglas Stadium following the departure of head coach Wilson Mutekede, who has taken up a new role as Zifa technical director.

Mutekede masterminded the 1-0 downfall of Bulawayo giants Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The asbestos miners must appoint a Caf A Licence holder to comply with the new Zifa club licensing requirements.

Shabanie Mine had initially appointed Taku Shariwa, but he falls short, with his highest qualification being a Caf B Licence.

They eventually bulked and appointed Mutekede head coach, while Shariwa was reassigned to the post of technical manager.

Zimbabwe has about 86 coaches with Caf A licences and most of them have already been engaged making it difficult for the financially struggling Zvishavane side.

Sources said the Shabanie Mine executive pleaded with Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda for a special dispensation on Sunday during the Highlanders’ game whilst they put their house in order, but the pleas were spurned.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela was adamant the club should have a qualified coach before Friday or face sanctions.

“There are no special favours for any club under any circumstances. While we understand that Shabanie Mine no longer have a coach, we cannot compromise on standards,” said Gwesela.

“This is to ensure that clubs are professional and the professional benchmarks include the recruitment of a qualified coach. We therefore expect Shabanie Mine to hire a qualified coach as soon as possible.”

Shabanie Mine chairman Elias Marufu refused to comment.

“I have no comment on that. In fact, it is you reporters who fuel such problems we find ourselves in,” said Marufu.

