President blasts unruly elements

Tendai Mugabe in BULAWAYO

President Mugabe has lashed out at some unruly elements in Zanu-PF who are promoting regionalism and tribal propositions, saying such misfits should be expelled from the ruling party.

The President said one of his deputies, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, was not helping matters by remaining silent, yet such things were being done in his name.

Addressing the penultimate Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, President Mugabe described those fanning regionalism as idiotic elements.

“These people have got a problem, they think they are the only ones who are worthy to be called Zanu-PF because they think they are important and have a big province, leave them alone,” said President Mugabe.

“They are not many anyway. They are just a handful of idiotic fellows. Many people don’t like what they are doing. They are the ones who tell us that these are the problems they are facing. Masvingo is not your province, it’s for all of us?

“Did he fight the same war we fought? If we fought the war together he should know that we fought to liberate the whole country and if he still thinks like that it means he did not learn anything all this time . . . that after the war you cannot claim that you have a part of the country which is yours. The country belongs to us together.

“Yilizwe lethu sonke. You have a stake. I have a stake in Matabeleland. You have a stake in Matabeleland. The narrow-mindedness that some have must condemn them to being outlaws of our party. We no longer want to have such people. Those that say so and so must rule.

“We will kick you out, through your buttocks even. Out! We will then see where you will go. The country is not yours.”

President Mugabe urged the masses to remain united in face of such “rubbish” that divides the people.

He said such matters required urgent attention of the party leadership.

“Since you have the tradition that you live there, while some live in Murehwa, with some living in Matabeleland you say since you have a toilet there the province is yours,” said President Mugabe.

“Where I use the bush as a toilet then that’s where I come from. Aaah, to hell with you! To hell! Don’t do that in that in your country. You must not listen to that rubbish.

“But what annoys me is that our VPs have been silent about it and you keep quiet about it.

“No. That I can’t accept. No. We might disagree, but we will sit down and discuss all these matters. We must sit down and discuss and we straighten these matters.”

President Mugabe said those not happy with his leadership were free to look for their own leader.

“Those who want the party and want the leadership, and those who believe in my leadership, fine,” said President Mugabe. “If some people don’t want me to be their leader, fine. They should find another leader who they want and I will not stand in their way at all.

“I have been in the party on the basis of my belief in the party, in the principles of the party and that’s what I still believe. We don’t go against the rules and principles of the party. We do not put ourselves ahead of the party and say aah we want so and so.

“You say the person whom they want you don’t want him, as who? Ah, come on! Anyway, we will talk about this much more in the party and at Congress and at the Central Committee. We must straighten this thing up and kill it. Those that don’t want and still stick to it, let them go.”