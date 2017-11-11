President to meet students

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mugabe will next week hold an Interface Rally with students from the country’s higher and tertiary institutions.

The interface will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The students interface rally will be held before the Harare province Presidential Youth Interface Rally, whose date is still to be set.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Jonathan Moyo, yesterday met representatives of higher and tertiary education institutions in Harare to map the way forward ahead of the historic rally.

Representatives of the institutions included the Vice Chancellors of universities and Principals of colleges, Student Representative Council leaders and Zanu-PF Youth League members.

It will be the first time students meet President Mugabe in an interactive session.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga confirmed the students interface rally.

He said the students’ constituency was very important to Zanu-PF and the Youth League.

“The President is meeting young people in this country. We have categories of young people, we have the party youths but we also have students who are the party’s youth. As the Zanu-PF Youth League we gave our students sector priority to meet the President who is their President as well. So it’s important that the students meet the President so that they can present their concerns to the highest office. This will guide the President in as far as issues affecting students are concerned,” said Cde Chipanga.

“It’s important to the students. We know they have been crying for that opportunity which they have never had. As the youth leadership we regard the students highly hence we facilitated this opportunity that they meet President Mugabe”.

President Mugabe has met youths across the country’s nine provinces through the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies with the latest province being Bulawayo. — @nqotshili