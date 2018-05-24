President urges unity among Zanu-PF candidates

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zanu-PF cadres who lost in the recent primary elections to embrace the results and work together with winners to ensure victory for the ruling party in the harmonised elections.

The Zanu-PF First Secretary and President said this while addressing more than 35 000 Zanu-PF supporters gathered to witness the ground breaking ceremony of St Noah Sports Stadium at St Noah College in Bocha, Manicaland, yesterday.

The stadium is the brainchild of the leader of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church, High Priest Mutumwa Noah Taguta.

President Mnangagwa said in a democratic process there are always winners and losers.

“You conducted your primary elections recently where you elected your representatives and I know there are some who are happy with the result while others are not. That is how democracy works,” said President Mnangagwa. “What is important is that we all unite be they winners or losers because at the end of the day it is not individuals that won but the party.”

He said people should not shun those who lost in the polls. “We should all work together and not shun those who lost. We do not want that. Occupying positions of leadership is God’s plan.

“If that was not the case would I have returned after I skipped the border last year. It happened because it had to happen that time and when I returned it was God’s plan that I returned. That is how God works. We should accept it,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF recently held its primary elections ahead of the harmonised elections expected to be held in July.

The internal polls experienced some glitches that saw re-runs in some constituencies following complaints by candidates.

President Mnangagwa also told the gathering that Government was prioritising economic development in its programmes.

“What we are prioritising as Government is economic growth,” he said.

“We know politics is important but it comes after five years and those who are eligible to vote should go and vote. If there is anyone who does not have identity documents they should see my ministers here so that they are assisted in getting the documents.”

President Mnangagwa said he was hopeful that the people in Bocha would vote for him and Zanu-PF.

He urged peace.

“We have invited several countries and organisations to come and observe our elections.

“We have said Zimbabwe is open for business. We want free, fair, transparent and credible elections and that can only happen in a peaceful environment, so I hope all of us want peace and want to do our things peacefully and in unity,” President Mnangagwa said.

Several pre-elections observer missions from Sadc, AU, Europe and the US have already visited the country to assess the environment ahead of the polls.

President Mnangagwa also said Government had initiated various developmental programmes that include fish breeding and the rearing of cattle that were meant to benefit communities especially in rural areas.

Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchunguri-Kashiri, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Raymond Kazembe and Zanu-PF Manicaland Province chairman Cde Mike Madiro were among senior party and Government officials that attended yesterday’s ceremony.