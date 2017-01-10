Prince, Muduhwa take paces at Bidvest Wits

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TEENAGE Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube has begun a week-long trial at South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits alongside teammate and defender Peter Muduhwa.

Dube and Muduhwa flew to Johannesburg on Sunday and linked up with former Bosso teammate Knox Mutizwa, who is yet to make a break at Wits.

Soccer agent Gibson Mahachi organised the trials for Dube and Muduhwa and the Bosso duo will be hoping to impress coach Gavin Hunt during their assessment.

“Dube and Muduhwa are in South Africa attending a week-long trial at Wits. I think for Dube it’s more of an attachment than a trial stint. The idea is to give the youngster an opportunity to learn what is expected of him when attending trials and also get to train in a different environment.

Should he impress, that will be a bonus for him, but we’re not necessarily hard-pressed for a move,” said Mahachi.

“As for Muduhwa, this is his first trial stint and we hope he makes the grade. We took this opportunity to send him and Dube to Wits seeing that the South African league is on a break. After the Wits trial, should there be other teams with openings, they should be attending more trials at South African clubs.”

Dube, who turns 20 next month, scored five goals in his debut season for Highlanders.

The lively striker, who was often used as a winger, probably still needs another season in the topflight to develop into a complete player.

Moving to South Africa at this stage could be detrimental to his career which looks bright.

Dube can take a leaf from Mutizwa, who joined Wits in June 2016, but is yet to play for the first team having made cameo appearances in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, a PSL Reserve League.

For Muduhwa (23), whose exploits in the 2016 season saw him being likened to former Highlanders star Dazzy Kapenya, these trials may have come at the right time after being overlooked by national team coaches.

Muduhwa, who can also play as a central midfielder, had an impressive season with Bosso.

He started the 2016 season warming the bench and got his break when thrown into central defence following the injury of Honest Moyo against Border Strikers.

He became a regular with skipper Felix Chindungwe sitting on the bench for the better part of the season.

The defender recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Bulawayo giants.

Mahachi said Muduhwa should not despair should he fail his trials.

“I think what is important is to give the youngster the break he needs and even if he fails at Wits I think he would have learnt a lot. Remember, he is yet to play a complete PSL season, but the boy has a big heart, he is a fighter and can surprise many,” said Mahachi.

@ZililoR