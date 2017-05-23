PSL Africa Day treat

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League leaders Black Rhinos’ trip to Bulawayo for tomorrow’s clash with How Mine will precede an Africa Day treat for football fans.

The league is moving to clear fixture congestion by having mid-week games as it seeks to end the season before the November 30 Caf clubs’ competition deadline.

With nine weeks into the 2017 season, the league finds itself having to deal with a fixture backlog compounded by Caps United’s Caf Champions League participation.

Besides the How Mine and Black Rhinos clash at Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo City play host to struggling Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

Six matches are lined-up for the Africa Day holiday on Thursday.

Highlanders are home to Chicken Inn, Yadah FC host Triangle United in the capital, while Harare City will be seeking for their first win of the season when they take on Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium. ZPC Kariba will be at home against Chapungu, while Shabanie Mine and Bantu Rovers clash at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane and struggling Tsholotsho face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The league has scrapped the Caps United and FC Platinum encounter because of the former’s involvement in the Caf Champions League.

This means after the Africa Day league games, Caps United will have a backlog of four games.

The champions had their Premiership match against Chicken Inn postponed at the weekend as they asked to prepare for tomorrow’s home Caf Champions League group match against USM Alger of Algeria.

Caps United’s other outstanding fixtures are against Bantu Rovers and Dynamos.

However, focus will be on log leaders Black Rhinos, who will be making their third trip to Bulawayo. The soldiers’ coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa said their form had earned them the “team to beat” tag.

Rhinos have amassed 20 points from nine games and enjoy a point lead over Ngezi and FC Platinum.

In his post match interview after Rhinos gored Hwange 3-0 in Harare on Sunday to take their unbeaten run to eight games, Mtizwa said his charges needed to maintain their composure.

Rhinos last tasted defeat on Match Day One when they lost 0-1 away to Ngezi.

That defeat was followed by three consecutive wins over Chapungu (1-0), Bantu Rovers (3-0) and Chicken Inn (1-0). Rhinos went on to play two draws against FC Platinum and Triangle United before bouncing back to winning ways.

Rhinos’ last three wins were identical 1-0 victories over Bulawayo City and Dynamos before Sunday’s 3-0 mauling of Hwange.

Tomorrow they face a bruised How Mine, whose five-game unbeaten run was checked by Sunday’s 0-2 loss to Triangle.

The gold miners are yet to lose at home this season and will be hoping to maintain that unbeaten run against Rhinos.

In the four matches they have played at home, How Mine drew 1-1 against Tsholotsho and 0-0 against FC Platinum. They collected maximum points in a 2-1 win over Chapungu and 1-0 victory over Chicken Inn.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 10

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Hwange (Barbourfields), How Mine v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Thursday: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Triangle United (Morris Depot), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas),Tsholotsho FC v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), Caps United v FC Platinum (Postponed)

