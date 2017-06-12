Rovers hoping to upset Makepekepe

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BANTU Rovers will be hoping to upset defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United when they face off in an evening kick-off at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Rovers are second from bottom on the league table with six points from 11 games and their coach Methembe Ndlovu says his side needs to start picking up points to move out of the danger zone.

Rovers will need to put up a spirited show against the champions if they are to stop their four-match losing streak.

Caps go into the match hoping to make amends for their shock 2-4 home loss to Ahl Ahli Tripoli of Libya in a Group B Caf Champions League encounter.

“I think it’s high time we start turning our good performance into positive results. We’ve been playing well; it’s a matter of good handwriting, but wrong answers. There are positives that we show in our performances and I think it’s only a matter of time before we start picking up points. Hopefully it will be soon,” said Ndlovu.

Rovers will bank on skipper and the league’s leading goal scorer with eight goals from 11 outings Bukhosi Zakhu Sibanda.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been in terrific form for his side.

Former Caps captain Tapiwa Khumbuyani will face his former paymasters and his experience is expected to come in handy for Rovers.

Khumbuyani returned from injury in Rovers’ 1-3 loss to ZPC Kariba where he had a good game as a defensive midfielder. The veteran brought in stability for Rovers and is one of the team’s key players.

Goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, who made stunning saves against ZPC Kariba to keep the score respectable, striker Newman Sianchali, midfielder Lucky Ndlela and young defender Shadreck Nyahwa are among players that will be key in the search for points against Caps.

Defender Dumisani Fazo Ndlovu, who missed the better part of last week’s training sessions due to illness, remains doubtful for the Harare trip.

Caps United, who are on 14th place on the log with 10 points from seven games, will use the match against Rovers as part of their preparations for the Caf Champions League tie against Al Ahly Tripoli set for Tunisia next week.

The champions will pin their hopes on stand-in goalkeeper Joram Muchambo, captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, midfielders Kudzi Nyamupfukudza, Devon Chafa, Ronald Chitiyo and Tafadzwa Rusike as well as strikers Dominic Chungwa and Abbas Amidu.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Caps United v Bantu Rovers (National Sports Stadium, 6PM)

Wednesday: Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (Morris Depot), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo)

Thursday: Bantu Rovers v Tsholotsho FC (Luveve), How Mine v Yadah FC (Luveve), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium, 7PM), Hwange v Caps United (Postponed)

